RITES : Press Release

Press Release

RITES signs MoU with Mizoram Govt for infra works

Gurugram, May 27, 2022: RITES Ltd., a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Planning & Programme Implementation Department, Government of Mizoram, to leverage the opportunities provided by the National Infrastructural Pipeline (NIP) and boost infrastructural development initiatives of the NorthEastern state.

Hon'ble Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Mizoram

Shri Zoramthanga and other officials during the MoU-signing ceremony in Aizawl on Friday, 27th May 2022.

As per the agreement, signed in the presence of Hon'ble Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Mizoram Shri Zoramthanga, among other dignitaries, the state government, and RITES Ltd. will jointly identify projects in the areas of transport infrastructure as well as highways, buildings, airports, urban engineering, and ropeways, etc.

Executive Director (Privatisation & Concession), RITES Ltd., Mr. Manobendra Ghoshal, said, "The MoU with the Government of Mizoram heralds a new chapter in RITES' journey and paves the way for infrastructural development in the North-Eastern state, where the potential for sustainable and resilient development is immense."

RITES will lend its technical expertise and explore collaborations with the Government of Mizoram in developing industrial and logistic parks, including integrated check posts, signalling & workshops, metro railway systems, urban engineering & sustainability, water, sanitation, infrastructure, and renewable energy, etc., to attract public-private-partnerships and investments in the state.