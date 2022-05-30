Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. RITES Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RITES   INE320J01015

RITES LIMITED

(RITES)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/30 06:23:32 am EDT
246.40 INR   -0.96%
07:09aRITES : Press Release
PU
05/29RITES Signs MoU to Help Boost Infrastructure Development in Mizoram, India
MT
05/27RITES' Consolidated Net Profit Slides in Fiscal Q4
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RITES : Press Release

05/30/2022 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No. RITES/SECY/NSE

Date: May 28, 2022

To

To

Listing Department,

Corporate Relationship Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited, Rotunda Building,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra -

P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code- RITES

Scrip Code- 541556

Sub: Press Release

Dear Sir,

Please find enclosed herewith a press release titled 'RITES signs MoU with Mizoram Govt for infra works' dated 27th May, 2022.

Kindly take the same on record.

Corporate office: Shikhar, Plot No.1, Sector 29, Gurugram (Haryana) - 122001

Registered Office: SCOPE Minar, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi - 110092

CIN: L74899DL1974GOI007227

Press Release

RITES signs MoU with Mizoram Govt for infra works

Gurugram, May 27, 2022: RITES Ltd., a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Planning & Programme Implementation Department, Government of Mizoram, to leverage the opportunities provided by the National Infrastructural Pipeline (NIP) and boost infrastructural development initiatives of the NorthEastern state.

Hon'ble Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Mizoram

Shri Zoramthanga and other officials during the MoU-signing ceremony in Aizawl on Friday, 27th May 2022.

As per the agreement, signed in the presence of Hon'ble Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Mizoram Shri Zoramthanga, among other dignitaries, the state government, and RITES Ltd. will jointly identify projects in the areas of transport infrastructure as well as highways, buildings, airports, urban engineering, and ropeways, etc.

Executive Director (Privatisation & Concession), RITES Ltd., Mr. Manobendra Ghoshal, said, "The MoU with the Government of Mizoram heralds a new chapter in RITES' journey and paves the way for infrastructural development in the North-Eastern state, where the potential for sustainable and resilient development is immense."

RITES will lend its technical expertise and explore collaborations with the Government of Mizoram in developing industrial and logistic parks, including integrated check posts, signalling & workshops, metro railway systems, urban engineering & sustainability, water, sanitation, infrastructure, and renewable energy, etc., to attract public-private-partnerships and investments in the state.

About RITES Limited:

RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has experience spanning 48 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, South America, and Middle East region. RITES Limited is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).

For further information, please contact:

Kriti Sharma

Avik Roy

RITES Limited

MSL India

Phone: +91 7837999270

Phone: +91 9831436670

Email: corp-comm@rites.com

Email: avik.roy@mslgroup.com

Disclaimer

RITES Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 11:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RITES LIMITED
07:09aRITES : Press Release
PU
05/29RITES Signs MoU to Help Boost Infrastructure Development in Mizoram, India
MT
05/27RITES' Consolidated Net Profit Slides in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/26RITES Signs MoU with Titagarh Wagons to Collaborate on Rolling Stock Development
MT
05/25TRANSCRIPT : RITES Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 25, 2022
CI
05/24RITES Limited Recommends Final Dividend
CI
05/15RITES Bags Consultancy, Supervision Contract Worth Over $3 Million in Guyana
MT
05/13RITES Limited Receives Order
CI
05/10RITES-led Consortium Bags $21 Million Consultancy Contract in Ghana
MT
05/02RITES Signs MoU to Improve Infrastructure in North-East Region of India
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25 204 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2022 5 476 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 59 787 M 771 M 771 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 276
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart RITES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RITES Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 248,80 INR
Average target price 305,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rahul Mithal Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Bibhu Prasad Nayak CFO, Director & Finance Director
Anil Vij Director & Technical Director
Joshit Ranajn Sikidar General Manager-Finance
Godawari Mishra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITES LIMITED-5.85%771
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.44%40 614
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-20.61%19 583
BUREAU VERITAS SA-7.81%13 043
EDENRED SE13.83%12 296
LG CORP.-7.66%10 463