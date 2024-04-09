Offering Received Broad Participation From 46 Investors

Genesis Capital LLC (“Genesis”), a leading business purpose lender that provides innovative debt solutions to professional real estate developers for new acquisition, renovation, ground-up construction, and long-term rental hold projects across the residential spectrum, today announced it has completed a $500 million rated securitization backed by residential transition loans (“RTL”). The transaction, which received support from 46 investors, represents the largest-ever rated residential transition loan securitization and the first rated transaction focused on ground-up construction.

The deal’s structure featured three classes of offered bonds ranging from A (low) rated to BB (low) rated bonds.

Goldman Sachs led the offering and served as an initial purchaser along with Deutsche Bank Securities, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and Performance Trust.

“With the successful close of the largest-ever rated RTL, institutional investors are now able to participate in the RTL market. This is an exciting moment for the residential housing sector, and we are confident that the support of our parent company Rithm Capital Corp., our robust underwriting process, our deep and talented team, and our commitment to maintaining strong credit quality across our portfolio has positioned us to capitalize on a broad range of opportunities ahead,” said Clint Arrowsmith, President of Genesis. “This transaction will provide additional capital for Genesis’ next phase of growth and will enable us to build on our extensive track record of partnering with sophisticated, tenured development professionals to support construction and renovation projects across the residential sector.”

“This transaction is an important step in our commitment to expanding origination capacity across the Rithm platform,” said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rithm Capital Corp (“Rithm”). “The offering will enhance Genesis’ ability to provide innovative, tailored capital solutions to high-quality developers. Genesis sits at a critical position in the residential real estate value chain, and we look forward to continuing to work with their team to meet strong nationwide demand for residential construction and renovation financing.”

ABOUT GENESIS CAPITAL

Genesis Capital is the preferred capital partner for professional real estate investors seeking prompt and innovative financing solutions that support the full life cycle of their residential projects. The company leverages its expertise, proprietary data and long-term borrower relationships to deliver both agility and speed as well as reliable, integrated high-touch customer service. Headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California, Genesis has over 140 full-time employees today.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is a global asset manager focused on real estate, credit and financial services. Rithm makes direct investments and operates several wholly-owned operating businesses. Rithm’s businesses include Sculptor Capital Management, Inc., an alternative asset manager, as well as Newrez LLC, and Genesis Capital LLC, leading mortgage origination and servicing platforms. Rithm seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles and interest rate environments. Since inception in 2013, Rithm has delivered approximately $5.0 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements related to Genesis within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Genesis’ control. Expectations for Genesis’ future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date hereof, and each of Genesis and Rithm expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Genesis or Rithm to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause their actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

