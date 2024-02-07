Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM; “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) today reported the following information for the fourth quarter ended and full year ended December 31, 2023:

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

GAAP net loss of ($87.5) million, or ($0.18) per diluted common share (1)

Earnings available for distribution of $247.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share (1)(2)

Common dividend of $120.8 million, or $0.25 per common share

Book value per common share of $11.90(1)

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

GAAP net income of $532.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share (1)

Earnings available for distribution of $997.2 million, or $2.06 per diluted common share (1)(2)

Common dividend of $483.2 million, or $1.00 per common share

Q4 2023 Q3 2023 FY 2023 FY 2022 Summary Operating Results: GAAP Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Common Share(1) $ (0.18) $ 0.40 $ 1.10 $ 1.80 GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (87.5) million $ 193.9 million $ 532.7 million $ 864.8 million Non-GAAP Results: Earnings Available for Distribution per Diluted Common Share(1)(2) $ 0.51 $ 0.58 $ 2.06 $ 1.31 Earnings Available for Distribution(2) $ 247.4 million $ 280.8 million $ 997.2 million $ 633.1 million Common Dividend: Common Dividend per Share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Common Dividend $ 120.8 million $ 120.8 million $ 483.2 million $ 470.4 million

“Over the course of 2023, we executed on our growth strategy to accelerate Rithm’s transformation and position the business for long-term success,” said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rithm Capital. “We are proud to have closed our acquisition of Sculptor Capital in the fourth quarter, a significant milestone for our firm and a critical next step in Rithm’s evolution into a global asset manager focused on real estate, credit and financial services. Our diversified platform positions Rithm to continue to capitalize on dislocation across financial markets. I look forward to working with our growing team to take advantage of the opportunities ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Company Highlights:

Newrez Combined Origination & Servicing segment pre-tax loss of ($120.9) million (3) Generated a full year 19% pre-tax ROE on $3.5 billion of equity (4) Origination funded production volume of $8.9 billion

Total Rithm MSR Portfolio Summary MSR portfolio totaled $590 billion in unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) at December 31, 2023 compared to $595 billion UPB at September 30, 2023 (5) Portfolio average constant prepayment rate of approximately 5%

Sculptor Successfully completed our previously announced acquisition of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (“Sculptor”) on November 17, 2023, Sculptor has ~$33 billion of assets under management (“AUM”) at December 31, 2023 (6)

Specialized Loan Servicing (7) As previously announced, in October 2023, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) to acquire Computershare Mortgage Services Inc. and certain affiliated companies, including Specialized Loan Servicing LLC (“SLS”), for a purchase price of approximately $720 million. The acquisition includes approximately $136 billion in UPB of MSRs, of which $85 billion is third-party servicing, along with SLS’s origination services business Continue to target closing for Q1’24, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals



Renewal of Stock Repurchase Program:

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors authorized new stock repurchase programs of up to $200 million of shares of the Company's common stock (the "common stock repurchase program”), and up to $100 million of shares of the Company’s preferred stock (the “preferred stock repurchase program”, and together with the common stock repurchase program, the “repurchase programs”), through December 31, 2024. The new repurchase programs replace the Company’s previous $200 million common stock repurchase program and $100 million preferred stock repurchase program, which expired on December 31, 2023.

(1) Per common share calculations for both GAAP Net Income and Earnings Available for Distribution are based on 483,214,458 and 484,350,288 weighted average diluted shares for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Per share calculations of Book Value are based on 483,226,239 common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023. Per common share calculations for both GAAP Net Income and Earnings Available for Distribution are based on 483,716,715 and 481,636,125 weighted average diluted shares for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Earnings Available for Distribution is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Earnings Available for Distribution to GAAP Net Income, as well as an explanation of this measure, please refer to the section entitled Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income below. (3) Includes noncontrolling interests. (4) Excludes full MSR mark-to-market of $98.8 million. (5) Includes excess and full MSRs. (6) “Assets Under Management” (AUM) refers to the assets for which Sculptor provides investment management, advisory or certain other investment-related services. This is generally equal to the sum of (i) net asset value of the funds, (ii) uncalled capital commitments, (iii) total capital commitments for certain real estate funds and (iv) par value of collateralized loan obligations. AUM includes amounts that are not subject to management fees, incentive income or other amounts earned on AUM. Our calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other asset managers. Our calculations of AUM are not based on any definition set forth in the governing documents of the investment funds and are not calculated pursuant to any regulatory definitions. (7) Based on management’s current views and estimates. Actual results may vary materially.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 2023 2022 Revenues Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable and Corporate Servicing fee revenue, net and interest income from MSRs and MSR financing receivables $ 482,210 $ 442,644 $ 1,860,255 $ 1,831,964 Change in fair value of MSRs and MSR financing receivables (includes realization of cash flows of $(134,884), $(138,993), $(518,978) and $(631,120), respectively) (466,346) 20,934 (565,684) 727,334 Servicing revenue, net 15,864 463,578 1,294,571 2,559,298 Interest income 454,317 476,607 1,676,324 1,075,981 Gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 98,114 149,230 508,434 1,086,232 Other revenues 58,495 60,319 236,167 230,905 626,790 1,149,734 3,715,496 4,952,416 Asset Management Asset management revenues 82,681 — 82,681 — 709,471 1,149,734 3,798,177 4,952,416 Expenses Interest expense and warehouse line fees 400,474 382,554 1,421,254 791,001 General and administrative 191,614 190,475 730,752 875,428 Compensation and benefits 222,457 186,149 787,092 1,231,446 Management fee to affiliate — — — 46,174 Termination fee to affiliate — — — 400,000 814,545 759,178 2,939,098 3,344,049 Other income (loss) Realized and unrealized gains (losses), net 70,607 (123,668) (37,236) (200,181) Other income (loss), net (2,834) 6,888 (69,010) (145,385) 67,773 (116,780) (106,246) (345,566) Income (loss) before income taxes (37,301) 273,776 752,833 1,262,801 Income tax expense 29,850 52,585 122,159 279,516 Net income (loss) $ (67,151) $ 221,191 $ 630,674 $ 983,285 Noncontrolling interests in income of consolidated subsidiaries (2,020) 4,848 8,417 28,766 Dividends on preferred stock 22,395 22,394 89,579 89,726 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (87,526) $ 193,949 $ 532,678 $ 864,793 Net income (loss) per share of common stock Basic $ (0.18) $ 0.40 $ 1.11 $ 1.84 Diluted $ (0.18) $ 0.40 $ 1.10 $ 1.80 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding Basic 483,214,458 483,214,061 481,934,951 468,836,718 Diluted 483,214,458 484,350,288 483,716,715 481,636,125 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 1.00 $ 1.00

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2023

(Unaudited) December 31,

2022 Assets Mortgage servicing rights and mortgage servicing rights financing receivables, at fair value $ 8,405,938 $ 8,889,403 Real estate and other securities ($9,757,664 and $8,289,277 at fair value, respectively) 9,782,217 8,289,277 Residential loans held-for-investment, at fair value 379,044 452,519 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale ($2,461,865 and $3,297,271 at fair value, respectively) 2,540,742 3,398,298 Consumer loans held-for-investment, at fair value 1,274,005 363,756 Single-family rental properties 1,001,928 971,313 Mortgage loans receivable, at fair value 2,232,913 2,064,028 Residential mortgage loans subject to repurchase 1,782,998 1,219,890 Cash and cash equivalents 1,287,199 1,336,508 Restricted cash 385,620 281,126 Servicer advances receivable 2,760,250 2,825,485 Receivable for investments sold — 473,126 Other assets ($1,489,419 and $921,373 at fair value, respectively) 3,478,931 1,914,607 $ 35,311,785 $ 32,479,336 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Secured financing agreements $ 12,561,283 $ 11,257,736 Secured notes and bonds payable ($554,800 and $632,404 at fair value, respectively) 10,679,186 10,098,943 Residential mortgage loan repurchase liability 1,782,998 1,219,890 Unsecured notes, net of issuance costs 719,004 545,056 Payable for investments purchased — 731,216 Dividends payable 135,897 129,760 Accrued expenses and other liabilities ($333,688 and $18,064 at fair value, respectively) 2,332,379 1,486,667 28,210,747 25,469,268 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 51,964,122 and 51,964,122 issued and outstanding, $1,299,104 and $1,299,104 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively 1,257,254 1,257,254 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 483,226,239 and 473,715,100 issued and outstanding, respectively 4,833 4,739 Additional paid-in capital 6,074,322 6,062,019 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (373,141) (418,662) Accumulated other comprehensive income 43,674 37,651 Total Rithm Capital stockholders’ equity 7,006,942 6,943,001 Noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 94,096 67,067 Total equity 7,101,038 7,010,068 $ 35,311,785 $ 32,479,336

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP NET INCOME

The Company has four primary variables that impact its performance: (i) Net interest margin on assets held within the investment portfolio, (ii) realized and unrealized gains or losses on assets held within the investment portfolio and operating companies, including any impairment or reserve for expected credit losses, (iii) income from the Company’s operating company investments; and (iv) the Company’s operating expenses and taxes.

“Earnings available for distribution” is a non-GAAP financial measure of the Company’s operating performance, which is used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance without taking into account: (i) realized and unrealized gains and losses on assets held within its investment portfolio and net unrealized gains on MSRs held by its operating companies; (ii) non-cash deferred compensation and non-cash interest expense; (iii) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses; and (iv) deferred taxes.

The Company’s definition of earnings available for distribution excludes certain realized and unrealized losses, which although they represent a part of the Company’s recurring operations, are subject to significant variability and are generally limited to a potential indicator of future economic performance. Management also excludes deferred taxes because the Company believes deferred taxes are not representative of current operations. With regard to non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, management does not view these costs as part of the Company’s core operations, as they are considered by management to be similar to realized losses incurred at acquisition. The Company also excluded amortization of acquisition premium on Mortgage loans Receivable Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses are generally legal and valuation service costs, as well as other professional service fees, incurred when the Company acquires certain investments, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses.

Management believes that the adjustments to compute “earnings available for distribution” specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and track the operating performance of the assets that form the core of the Company’s activity, assist in comparing the core operating results between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company’s current core performance using the same financial measure that management uses to operate the business. Management also utilizes earnings available for distribution as a financial measure in its decision-making process relating to improvements to the underlying fundamental operations of the Company’s investments, as well as the allocation of resources between those investments, and management also relies on earnings available for distribution as an indicator of the results of such decisions. Earnings available for distribution excludes certain recurring items, such as gains and losses (including impairment and reserves as well as derivative activities) and non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not considered by management to be part of the Company’s core operations for the reasons described herein. As such earnings available for distribution is not intended to reflect all of the Company’s activity and should be considered as only one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company’s performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of the Company’s activities.

The Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent financial measure of its portfolio’s ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders. Earnings available for distribution does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP, and the Company’s calculation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly entitled financial measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, to maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent financial measure of its ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company’s board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company’s taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of earnings available for distribution to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 2023 2022 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (87,526) $ 193,949 $ 532,678 $ 864,793 Adjustments: Realized and unrealized (gains) losses, net 285,807 49,873 294,499 (1,067,082) Other (income) loss, net (2,470) (26,308) 5,974 128,007 Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses 22,229 15,936 47,755 24,404 Termination fee to affiliate — — — 400,000 Preferred stock management fee to affiliate — — — 8,661 Deferred taxes 29,364 47,386 116,336 271,167 Interest income held on residential mortgage loans, held for sale — — — 3,125 Earnings available for distribution $ 247,404 $ 280,836 $ 997,242 $ 633,075 Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.18) $ 0.40 $ 1.10 $ 1.80 Earnings available for distribution per diluted share $ 0.51 $ 0.58 $ 2.06 $ 1.31 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 483,214,458 484,350,288 483,716,715 481,636,125

SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Origination

and Servicing Investment

Portfolio Mortgage

Loans

Receivable Asset

Management Corporate Total Servicing fee revenue, net and interest income from MSRs and MSR financing receivables $ 406,654 $ 75,556 $ — $ — $ — $ 482,210 Change in fair value of MSRs and MSR financing receivables (includes realization of cash flows of $(134,884)) (414,192) (52,154) — — — (466,346) Servicing revenue, net (7,538) 23,402 — — — 15,864 Interest income 138,332 246,873 65,324 3,788 — 454,317 Gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 98,015 99 — — — 98,114 Other investment portfolio revenues — 58,495 — — — 58,495 Asset management revenues — — — 82,681 — 82,681 Total revenues 228,809 328,869 65,324 86,469 — 709,471 Interest expense 124,922 229,607 34,111 2,727 9,107 400,474 G&A and other 224,069 73,247 15,808 63,870 37,077 414,071 Total operating expenses 348,991 302,854 49,919 66,597 46,184 814,545 Realized and unrealized gains (losses), net — 87,240 (24,693) 8,060 — 70,607 Other income (loss), net (718) (1,253) (51) 557 (1,369) (2,834) Total other income (loss) (718) 85,987 (24,744) 8,617 (1,369) 67,773 Income (loss) before income taxes (120,900) 112,002 (9,339) 28,489 (47,553) (37,301) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,733 (2,073) (931) 27,121 — 29,850 Net income (loss) (126,633) 114,075 (8,408) 1,368 (47,553) (67,151) Noncontrolling interests in income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries (32) (2,353) — 365 — (2,020) Dividends on preferred stock — — — — 22,395 22,395 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (126,601) $ 116,428 $ (8,408) $ 1,003 $ (69,948) $ (87,526) Total Assets $ 13,671,626 $ 17,418,708 $ 2,498,132 $ 1,694,954 $ 28,365 $ 35,311,785 Total Rithm Capital Stockholders' Equity $ 3,518,107 $ 2,969,710 $ 618,147 $ 632,552 $ (731,574) $ 7,006,942

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Origination

and Servicing Investment

Portfolio Mortgage

Loans

Receivable Asset

Management Corporate Total Servicing fee revenue, net and interest income from MSRs and MSR financing receivables $ 372,979 $ 69,665 $ — $ — $ — $ 442,644 Change in fair value of MSRs and MSR financing receivables (includes realization of cash flows of $(138,993)) 95,507 (74,573) — — — 20,934 Servicing revenue, net 468,486 (4,908) — — — 463,578 Interest income 156,607 260,539 59,461 — — 476,607 Gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 144,139 5,091 — — — 149,230 Other investment portfolio revenues — 60,319 — — — 60,319 Asset management revenues — — — — — — Total revenues 769,232 321,041 59,461 — — 1,149,734 Interest expense 114,570 227,125 31,751 — 9,108 382,554 G&A and other 241,559 85,364 15,524 — 34,177 376,624 Total operating expenses 356,129 312,489 47,275 — 43,285 759,178 Realized and unrealized gains (losses), net 22 (125,141) 1,451 — — (123,668) Other income (loss), net (626) 8,269 5,369 — (6,124) 6,888 Total other income (loss) (604) (116,872) 6,820 — (6,124) (116,780) Income (loss) before income taxes 412,499 (108,320) 19,006 — (49,409) 273,776 Income tax expense (benefit) 56,349 (2,648) (1,116) — — 52,585 Net income (loss) 356,150 (105,672) 20,122 — (49,409) 221,191 Noncontrolling interests in income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries 269 4,579 — — — 4,848 Dividends on preferred stock — — — — 22,394 22,394 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 355,881 $ (110,251) $ 20,122 $ — $ (71,803) $ 193,949 Total Assets $ 13,037,996 $ 19,327,078 $ 2,355,415 $ — $ 25,039 $ 34,745,528 Total Rithm Capital Stockholders' Equity $ 4,517,431 $ 2,794,982 $ 610,499 $ — $ (714,856) $ 7,208,056

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this press release constitutes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts. They represent management’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent annual and quarterly reports and other filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company’s website (www.rithmcap.com). New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rithm Capital to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and Rithm Capital expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Rithm Capital's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a global asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. Rithm makes direct investments and operates several wholly-owned operating businesses. Rithm’s businesses include Sculptor Capital Management, Inc., an alternative asset manager, as well as Newrez LLC and Genesis Capital LLC, leading mortgage origination and servicing platforms. Rithm Capital seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles and interest rate environments. Since inception in 2013, Rithm has delivered approximately $5 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

