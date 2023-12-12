Rithm Capital Corp. is an asset manager focused on the real estate and financial services industries. Its investments in operating entities include origination and servicing platforms held through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc., and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide residential and commercial real estate related services. Its portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies (including ancillary mortgage services businesses), residential mortgage-backed securities, single-family rental properties, mortgage loans, consumer loans and other opportunistic investments. Its segments include Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Corporate. It originates loans through its retail channel, provides refinance opportunities to eligible existing servicing customers.

Sector Specialized REITs