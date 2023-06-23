Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared second quarter 2023 common and preferred stock dividends.

Common Stock Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the second quarter 2023. The second quarter common stock dividend is payable on July 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 03, 2023.

Preferred Stock Dividends

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A”), the Board declared a Series A dividend for the second quarter 2023 of $0.4687500 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B”), the Board declared a Series B dividend for the second quarter 2023 of $0.4453125 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 6.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C”), the Board declared a Series C dividend for the second quarter 2023 of $0.3984375 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.00% Series D Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D”), the Board declared a Series D dividend for the second quarter 2023 of $0.4375000 per share.

Dividends for the Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D are payable on July 17, 2023 to preferred shareholders of record on August 15, 2023.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is an asset manager focused on the real estate and financial services industries. Rithm Capital’s investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms held through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc. and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide residential and commercial real estate related services. The Company seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns across interest rate environments. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $4.6 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm Capital is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

