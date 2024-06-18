Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared second quarter 2024 common and preferred stock dividends.

Common Stock Dividend

The Board declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the second quarter 2024. The second quarter common stock dividend is payable on July 26, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2024.

Preferred Stock Dividends

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A”), the Board declared a Series A dividend for the second quarter 2024 of $0.4687500 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B”), the Board declared a Series B dividend for the second quarter 2024 of $0.4453125 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 6.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C”), the Board declared a Series C dividend for the second quarter 2024 of $0.3984375 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.00% Series D Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D”), the Board declared a Series D dividend for the second quarter 2024 of $0.4375000 per share.

Dividends for the Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D are payable on August 15, 2024, to preferred shareholders of record on July 15, 2024.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a global asset manager focused on real estate, credit and financial services. Rithm Capital makes direct investments and operates several wholly-owned operating businesses. Rithm Capital’s businesses include Sculptor Capital Management, Inc., an alternative asset manager, as well as Newrez LLC and Genesis Capital LLC, leading mortgage origination and servicing platforms. Rithm Capital seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles and interest rate environments. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $5.3 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240618823661/en/