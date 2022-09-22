Rithm Capital Corp. Declares Third Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Dividends

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared third quarter 2022 common and preferred stock dividends.

Common Stock Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter 2022. The third quarter common stock dividend is payable on October 28, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 4, 2022.

Preferred Stock Dividends

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A”), the Board declared a Series A dividend for the third quarter 2022 of $0.4687500 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B”), the Board declared a Series B dividend for the third quarter 2022 of $0.4453125 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 6.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C”), the Board declared a Series C dividend for the third quarter 2022 of $0.3984375 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.00% Series D Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D”), the Board declared a Series D dividend for the third quarter 2022 of $0.4375000 per share.

Dividends for the Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D are payable on November 15, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record on October 17, 2022.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a leading provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The Company’s mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $4.1 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm Capital’s investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing-related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) and loans (including single family rental), and consumer loans. Rithm Capital’s investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms through wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc., and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide mortgage related services. Rithm Capital is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005654/en/