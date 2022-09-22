Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rithm Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RITM   US64828T2015

RITHM CAPITAL CORP.

(RITM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
8.410 USD   -4.32%
04:18pRithm Capital Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.25 a Share, Payable Oct. 28 to Shareholders as of Oct. 4
MT
04:17pRithm Capital Corp. Declares Third Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Dividends
BU
09/07DBRS MORNINGSTAR : New Residential Investment Corp. Rebrands as Rithm Capital Corp
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rithm Capital Corp. Declares Third Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Dividends

09/22/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared third quarter 2022 common and preferred stock dividends.

Common Stock Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter 2022. The third quarter common stock dividend is payable on October 28, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 4, 2022.

Preferred Stock Dividends

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A”), the Board declared a Series A dividend for the third quarter 2022 of $0.4687500 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B”), the Board declared a Series B dividend for the third quarter 2022 of $0.4453125 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 6.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C”), the Board declared a Series C dividend for the third quarter 2022 of $0.3984375 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.00% Series D Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D”), the Board declared a Series D dividend for the third quarter 2022 of $0.4375000 per share.

Dividends for the Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D are payable on November 15, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record on October 17, 2022.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a leading provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The Company’s mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $4.1 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm Capital’s investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing-related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) and loans (including single family rental), and consumer loans. Rithm Capital’s investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms through wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc., and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide mortgage related services. Rithm Capital is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RITHM CAPITAL CORP.
04:18pRithm Capital Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.25 a Share, Payable Oct. 28 to Shareholder..
MT
04:17pRithm Capital Corp. Declares Third Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Dividends
BU
09/07DBRS MORNINGSTAR : New Residential Investment Corp. Rebrands as Rithm Capital Corp
AQ
08/17Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Rithm Capital to $12.50 From $13, Reiterates Outp..
MT
08/11Wedbush Cuts Price Target on Rithm Capital to $12.50 From $14 on Lower Origination Reve..
MT
08/10Rithm Capital Rings in Rebrand with NYSE Opening Bell
BU
08/08RITHM CAPITAL : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
08/08RITHM CAPITAL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05RITHM CAPITAL CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/02TRANSCRIPT : New Residential Investment Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RITHM CAPITAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 667 M - -
Net income 2022 823 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,26x
Yield 2022 11,6%
Capitalization 4 104 M 4 104 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 9 862
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart RITHM CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Rithm Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITHM CAPITAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,79 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Nierenberg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicola Santoro Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin J. Finnerty Independent Director
David Saltzman Independent Director
Andrew Sloves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-17.93%4 104
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-23.15%10 363
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-6.58%7 019
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-26.66%5 826
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-7.09%4 845
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.-23.09%2 400