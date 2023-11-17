Rithm Capital Corp.(NYSE:RITM) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Rithm Capital Corp. is an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related opportunities. The Company is structured as an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Its portfolio includes mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, single-family rental properties, mortgage loans, consumer loans and other opportunistic investments. Its segments include Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans and Mortgage Loans Receivable. Its Origination segment provides purchase and refinance loans to consumers across all channels, including Direct to Consumer, Retail, Wholesale and Correspondent lending channels. Its Servicing segment operates through its performing loan servicing division and a special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (SMS).

Sector Specialized REITs