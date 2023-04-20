Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rithm Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RITM   US64828T2015

RITHM CAPITAL CORP.

(RITM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-20 pm EDT
8.060 USD   -0.12%
04:22pRithm Capital Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/13GreenBarn Investment Group and Skyview Companies Announce Acquisition and Funding of Kissimmee, Florida Development Project
PR
04/03Rithm Capital Expands into Europe, Opens New Office in London, UK
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rithm Capital Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/20/2023 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Press Releases section of the Company’s website, www.rithmcap.com and all interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-974-2382 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5787 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “Rithm Capital First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.” In addition, participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178198/f937038cf2.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.rithmcap.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 11, 2023 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “6803150.”

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is an asset manager focused on the real estate and financial services industries. Rithm Capital’s investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms held through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc., and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide residential and commercial real estate related services. The Company seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns across interest rate environments. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $4.4 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm Capital is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about RITHM CAPITAL CORP.
04:22pRithm Capital Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/13GreenBarn Investment Group and Skyview Companies Announce Acquisition and Funding of Ki..
PR
04/03Rithm Capital Expands into Europe, Opens New Office in London, UK
MT
04/03Rithm Capital Corp. Announces its International Expansion into Europe and Hiring of Mar..
BU
04/03Rithm Capital Corp. Announces Its International Expansion into Europe and Opening New O..
CI
03/17Rithm Capital Leaves Quarterly Dividend Unchanged at $0.25 a Share, Payable April 28 to..
MT
03/17Rithm Capital Corp. Declares First Quarter 2023 Common and Preferred Dividends
BU
03/17Rithm Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2023, Paya..
CI
02/17Tranche Update on Rithm Capital Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 15, 2..
CI
02/17Tranche Update on Rithm Capital Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 17, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RITHM CAPITAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 409 M - -
Net income 2023 541 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,25x
Yield 2023 12,4%
Capitalization 3 903 M 3 903 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 763
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart RITHM CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Rithm Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITHM CAPITAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,07 $
Average target price 11,45 $
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Nierenberg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicola Santoro Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin Fitzgerald Head-Technology
Kevin J. Finnerty Independent Director
David Saltzman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-1.22%3 903
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-8.87%9 487
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-3.38%5 751
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-3.33%5 505
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-14.31%3 091
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.-16.22%2 031
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer