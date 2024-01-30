Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investors – News section of the Company’s website, www.rithmcap.com and all interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-974-2382 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5787 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “Rithm Capital Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call.” In addition, participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10186157/fb82d49eed.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.rithmcap.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “1244166.”

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a global asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. Rithm makes direct investments and operates several wholly-owned operating businesses. Rithm’s businesses include Sculptor Capital Management, an alternative asset manager, as well as Newrez LLC and Genesis Capital LLC, leading mortgage origination and servicing platforms. Rithm Capital seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles and interest rate environments. Since inception in 2013, Rithm has delivered approximately $5 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130986017/en/