    RITM   US64828T2015

RITHM CAPITAL CORP.

(RITM)
2022-10-18
7.750 USD   +3.20%
04:16pRithm Capital Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
08:52aRaymond James Trims Rithm Capital's Price Target to $12 From $12.50, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09/30Piper Sandler Upgrades Rithm Capital to Neutral From Underweight, Adjusts Price Target to $9 From $10
MT
Rithm Capital Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/18/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Press Releases section of the Company’s website, www.rithmcap.com and all interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-974-2382 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5787 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “Rithm Capital Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.” In addition, participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10172582/f4e46bc5d8.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.rithmcap.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “5936830.”

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a leading provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The Company’s mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $4.2 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm Capital’s investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing-related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) and loans (including single family rental), and consumer loans. Rithm Capital’s investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms through wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc., and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide mortgage related services. Rithm Capital is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 752 M - -
Net income 2022 812 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,53x
Yield 2022 13,5%
Capitalization 3 506 M 3 506 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 9 862
Free-Float 99,5%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,51 $
Average target price 11,80 $
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Nierenberg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicola Santoro Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin J. Finnerty Independent Director
David Saltzman Independent Director
Andrew Sloves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-29.88%3 506
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-46.80%7 311
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-20.95%5 940
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-47.07%4 204
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-24.59%3 932
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.-32.70%2 100