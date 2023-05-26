Advanced search
    RVTI   US7680272033

RIVAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(RVTI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30:07 2023-05-19 am EDT
0.4250 USD   +1.19%
Rival Technologies : Group Appoints Siblings as Co-CEOs
PU
05:44pRival Technologies : Group Promotes Jennifer Reid to co-CEO
PU
05:44pRival Technologies : Group Inc. Appoints Siblings Jennifer And Andrew Reid Co-CEO
PU
Rival Technologies : Group Appoints Siblings as Co-CEOs

05/26/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
CANADA - Consumer insights company Rival Group has named siblings Jennifer Reid and Andrew Reid as co-chief executives.

Jennifer Reid (pictured right) previously was president and chief methodologist at Rival Technologies, where she oversaw product innovation and customer success.

Andrew Reid (pictured left) is founder and remains chief executive at Rival Technologies, while becoming co-chief executive at group level.

Matt Kleinschmitremains chief executive at Reach3 Insights, Rival Group's full-service research consultancy.

In the new structure, the two chief executives will lead the overall strategic direction of the company and guide product development, with Jennifer Reid overseeing customer success and Andrew Reid taking on marketing, sales and product engineering.

Eileen Campbell, board chair at Rival Group, said: "Andrew and Jennifer have played an instrumental role in driving the growth and success of our companies.

"Their skills are complementary, and together with Matt Kleinschmit, they've been instrumental in the development of new conversational research methodologies and envisioning how to bring those capabilities to life on our platform."

Disclaimer

Rival Technologies Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:43:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
