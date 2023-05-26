Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Rival Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RVTI   US7680272033

RIVAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(RVTI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30:07 2023-05-19 am EDT
0.4250 USD   +1.19%
Rival Technologies : Group Inc. Appoints Siblings Jennifer And Andrew Reid Co-CEO

05/26/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
Rival Group, a leading consumer insights company, today announced the promotion of Jennifer Reid to Co-CEO alongside her brother Andrew Reid.

Jennifer previously held the position of President and Chief Methodologist at Rival Technologies, where she oversaw product innovation and the customer success team. Founder Andrew Reid remains CEO of Rival Technologies while assuming shared responsibilities of Co-CEO at the Rival Group level.

Matt Kleinschmit remains CEO of Reach3 Insights, Rival Group's full-service research consultancy.

"Andrew and Jennifer have played an instrumental role in driving the growth and success of our companies," says Eileen Campbell, Board Chair at Rival Group. "Their skills are complementary, and together with Matt Kleinschmit, they've been instrumental in the development of new conversational research methodologies and envisioning how to bring those capabilities to life on our platform."

Under the direction of both Jennifer and Andrew, Rival Group's business has enjoyed exponential growth. Rival Technologies has been recognized as a G2 High Performer and was named a top 10 most innovative technology company in the GreenBook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) report.

Both Jennifer and Andrew have more than 20 years of experience in the insights industry. As Co-CEO, Jennifer will work alongside her brother to lead the overall strategic direction, guide product development, and continue to oversee customer success. Her experience leading Rival's Customer Success team will be instrumental in building long-term relationships with clients across both Rival Technologies and. Andrew will oversee marketing, sales, and product engineering.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rival Technologies Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:43:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
