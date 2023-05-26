Rival Technologies : Group Inc. appoints siblings Jennifer and Andrew Reid Co-CEO

Vancouver, BC, May 24, 2023 - Rival Group, a leading consumer insights company, today announced the promotion of Jennifer Reid to Co-CEO alongside her brother Andrew Reid.

Jennifer previously held the position of President and Chief Methodologist at Rival Technologies, where she oversaw product innovation and the customer success team. Founder Andrew Reid remains CEO of Rival Technologies while assuming shared responsibilities of Co-CEO at the Rival Group level.

Matt Kleinschmit remains CEO of Reach3 Insights, Rival Group's full-service research consultancy.

"Andrew and Jennifer have played an instrumental role in driving the growth and success of our companies," says Eileen Campbell, Board Chair at Rival Group. "Their skills are complementary, and together with Matt Kleinschmit, they've been instrumental in the development of new conversational research methodologies and envisioning how to bring those capabilities to life on our platform."

Under the direction of both Jennifer and Andrew, Rival Group's business has enjoyed exponential growth. Rival Technologies has been recognized as a G2 High Performer and was named a top 10 most innovative technology company in the GreenBook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) report.

Both Jennifer and Andrew have more than 20 years of experience in the insights industry. As Co-CEO, Jennifer will work alongside her brother to lead the overall strategic direction, guide product development, and continue to oversee customer success. Her experience leading Rival's Customer Success team will be instrumental in building long-term relationships with clients across both Rival Technologies and. Andrew will oversee marketing, sales, and product engineering.

Under the direction of both Jennifer Reid and Andrew Reid, Rival Group's business has enjoyed exponential growth.

"Jennifer has been instrumental in building long-term relationships with our clients, including many Fortune 500 companies," says Angus Reid, lead investor and Board Member at Rival Group. "Andrew is the engine that drives our technology forward. Together they are a formidable team."

Rival Group is a modern insights company focused on re-orienting the industry around the needs and expectations of the respondents. The world leaders in conversational research, Rival Group is made up of two divisions: Rival Technologies, a mobile-first insight community platform, and Reach3 Insights, an award-winning, full-service research consulting agency. Both companies are reinventing and reinvigorating research for maximum business impact. For more info, visit rivaltech.com or reach3insights.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ben Hudson

Senior Director of Marketing, Rival Group Inc

Ben@rivaltech.com