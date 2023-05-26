Rival Technologies : Group Promotes Jennifer Reid to co-CEO

May 25 2023

Canada-based holding company Rival Group has promoted Jennifer Reid to the position of co-CEO, alongside her brother Andrew Reid.

Rival Group (formerly Reid Campbell Group) was founded in 2018 by former Millward Brown Global CEO Eileen Campbell, Vision Critical founder and CEO Andrew Reid and his sister Jennifer, as a next-gen consumer insights engine. Jennifer Reid previously held the role of President and Chief Methodologist at Rival Technologies, overseeing product innovation and the Customer Success team.

Her brother Andrew remains CEO of Rival Technologies, while assuming the shared responsibilities at the Rival Group, and Matt Kleinschmit remains CEO of Reach3 Insights, the group's full-service research consultancy. In a statement, the group said that Jennifer Reid's experience leading the Customer Success team will be instrumental in building long-term relationships across both companies, while Andrew Reid will oversee the Marketing, Sales and Product Engineering divisions.

Campbell comments: 'Andrew and Jennifer have played an instrumental role in driving the growth and success of our companies. Their skills are complementary, and together with Matt Kleinschmit, they've been instrumental in the development of new conversational research methodologies and envisioning how to bring those capabilities to life on our platform'.

Web sites: www.rivalgroup.io , www.rivaltech.com and www.reach3insights.com .