  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Rivalry Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RVLY   CA76803P1036

RIVALRY CORP.

(RVLY)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:23 2022-09-28 pm EDT
1.000 CAD   -4.76%
Rivalry Announces New Date For Virtual Investor Day :  Event to be Held on October 12, 2022
GL
Rivalry Announces New Date For Virtual Investor Day :  Event to be Held on October 12, 2022
AQ
Rivalry to Host Virtual Investor Day on October 6, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rivalry Announces New Date for Virtual Investor Day: Event to be Held on October 12, 2022

09/28/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally regulated sports betting and media company, today announced updated timing for its Virtual Investor Day. The event will now be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, beginning at 10:00 am EDT.

To attend the event, please register here: Rivalry Investor Day - webinar.net

Rivalry’s inaugural Investor Day will include presentations and commentary from a cross-section of the leadership team. The sessions will provide insights into Rivalry’s growth over the past year, the key elements of its strategy, and the initiatives expected to drive growth into 2023 and beyond.

The Investor Day event is expected to last approximately 1.5 hours. Participants may register in advance to view the listen-only webcast by visiting the Events section of Rivalry’s website at www.rivalrycorp.com.

For participants who wish to participate in the live question-and-answer session, please dial in to the event at the start of the Q&A using the numbers provided below. Participants will also have the opportunity to submit written questions through the webcast console.

Event Details
  
Timing:Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 am EDT
Dial-in:1-888-886-7786 (toll free) or (+1) 416-764-8658 (local or international calls)
Webcast:A live webcast can be accessed from the Events section of the Company’s website at www.rivalrycorp.com or at this link.

A replay of the event will be available on the Events section of the Company’s website and archived for one year.

About Rivalry:

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and an internet gaming registration in Ontario and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, an on-site engagement experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane, a proprietary casino game that marks the creation of a new category for online gaming: Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG).

Investor Contact:

Oakstrom Advisors
Jeff Codispodi I investors@rivalry.com

Company Contact:
Steven Salz, Co-Founder & CEO
ss@rivalry.com
416-565-4713

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “project” and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of the Company at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Company. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to obtain and maintain required licenses; the esports and sports betting industry being a heavily regulated industry; the complex and evolving regulatory environment for the online gaming and online gambling industry; the success of esports and other betting products are not guaranteed; changes in public perception of the esports and online gambling industry; failure to retain or add customers; the Company having a limited operating history; negative cash flow from operations; operational risks; cybersecurity risks; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on management; reliance on third parties and third-party networks; exchange rate risks; risks related to cryptocurrency transactions; risk of intellectual property infringement or invalid claims; the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and general economic, market and business conditions. For additional risks, please see the Company’s prospectus dated September 17, 2021 available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Source: Rivalry Corp.

 


