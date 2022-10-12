Rivalry Pre-Announces Record Third Quarter Betting Handle & Revenue Driven by Esports Betting

Record Betting Handle and Revenue Driven by Esports Betting, Growth in Casino Experiences, and Leading Brand Position Among Next Generation Consumers

Record betting handle 1 of $70.3 million in Q3 2022, up 203% year-over-year, and 83% quarter-over-quarter.

of $70.3 million in Q3 2022, up 203% year-over-year, and 83% quarter-over-quarter. Record revenue of $7.1 million in Q3 2022 2 , up 93% year-over-year, and 35% quarter-over-quarter.

, up 93% year-over-year, and 35% quarter-over-quarter. With 82% of active users at Rivalry under the age of 30-years old, the Company continues to extend its brand leadership position as the betting destination for the next generation.

Management to provide further details on growth strategy and opportunities at first-ever Virtual Investor Day.

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally regulated sports betting and media company, today announced preliminary betting handle and revenue for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. The Company will discuss its financial performance and overall growth strategy at its first-ever Investor Day to be held today at 10:00 am EDT. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Third Quarter 2022 Preliminary Results

Betting handle was $70.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing a new all-time high for the Company. Handle increased by 203% year-over-year from $23.2 million in Q3 2021, and by 83% sequentially compared to $38.4 million in Q2 2022.

Revenue was $7.1 million in Q3 2022, also a record high for Rivalry. Revenue grew by 93% year-over year from $3.7 million in Q3 2021, and by 35% sequentially from $5.3 million in Q2 2022.

With 82% of active users at Rivalry under the age of 30-years old, the Company continues to successfully leverage brand equity, consumer engagement, and original casino IP development to extend its leadership position as the betting destination for the next generation, demonstrated by over 90% of sportsbook handle being driven by esports in the quarter.



The Company expects to announce complete results for the third quarter of 2022 by the end of November.

“The significant year-over-year and sequential growth we delivered is a testament to our market leadership in next generation sports betting and casino," said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. "Our customer base demonstrates our ability to engage a highly sought-after audience of Gen Z and Millennials in global markets, and further validates our overarching player acquisition and brand strategy."

Mr. Salz added, "We are very well positioned for a strong finish to 2022 and continued momentum into next year. We expect to benefit from a number of near-term catalysts, including several major esports events, a growing presence in traditional sports betting, the launch of a mobile app, and the ongoing introduction of new casino games, media content, and influencer partnerships.”

Virtual Investor Day

Rivalry’s inaugural Investor Day will provide insights into the Company’s recent growth, the key elements of its strategy, and the initiatives expected to drive growth into 2023 and beyond. The event is expected to last approximately 1.5 hours. Investors may register in advance to view the listen-only webcast, and dial in to participate in the live question-and-answer session at the start of the Q&A.

Timing: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 am EDT Dial-in: 1-888-886-7786 (toll free) or (+1) 416-764-8658 (local or international calls) Webcast: A live webcast can be accessed from the Events section of the Company’s website at www.rivalrycorp.com or at this link .

A replay of the event will be available on the Events section of the Company’s website and archived for one year.



About Rivalry:

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and an internet gaming registration in Ontario and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, an on-site engagement experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane, a proprietary casino game that marks the creation of a new category for online gaming: Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG).

