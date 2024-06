River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co Ltd - London-based advisory and asset management company - Changes name to River UK Micro Cap Ltd, with immediate effect.

Current stock price: 183.17 pence each, closed down 0.7% on Tuesday in London

12-month change: up 23%

