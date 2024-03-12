RIVER AND MERCANTILE UK MICRO CAP INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
(Company number: CMP 59106)
I certify that the extract below is a true extract of the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited held on 11 March 2024 at BNP Paribas House, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey at 10:30am GMT
_________________________________________________________________________________
11. DIS-APPLYPRE- The Chairman proposed Resolution 11 as a Special EMPTION RIGHTS: Resolution:
THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to allot and issue equity securities (within the meaning of the Company's Articles) for cash either pursuant to Article 4.1 as if Article 6.2 of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment and issue, provided that this power shall:
- be limited to the allotment and issue of up to 3,389,795 Ordinary Shares (excluding treasury shares) or, if less, 10% of the Ordinary Shares in issue as at 7 March 2024;
- unless authorised by Shareholders, no Shares will be issued at a price less than the prevailing Net Asset Value per Share at the time of the issue unless they are offered pro rata to existing Shareholders; and
this authority will expire upon the date of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting.
This resolution revokes and replaces all unexercised authorities previously granted to the Directors to allot and issue equity securities in the capital of the Company wholly for cash as if the pre-emption rights contained in Article 6.2 of the Articles did not apply to such allotment and issue but without prejudice to any allotment and issue of shares already made, offered or agreed to be made pursuant to such authorities.
The Chairman noted that Shareholder proxy voting in respect of Resolution 11 was as follows:
For:
14,846,765 (99.07%)
Against:
138,625 (0.93%)
Withheld:
21,518
IT WAS RESOLVED that the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to allot and issue equity securities (within the meaning of the Articles) for cash either pursuant to Article 4.1 as if article 6.2 of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment and issue.
RIVER AND MERCANTILE UK MICRO CAP INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
(Company number: CMP 59106)
I certify that the extract below is a true extract of the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited held on 11 March 2024 at BNP Paribas House, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey at 10:30am GMT
_________________________________________________________________________________
12. CHANGES TO THE The Chairman proposed Resolution 12 as a Special
ARTICLESResolution:
THAT the articles of incorporation of the Company attached hereto be and are hereby approved and adopted as the new articles of incorporation of the company (the "New Articles") in substitution for and to the exclusion of the existing articles of incorporation of the Company.
The Chairman noted that Shareholder proxy voting in respect of Resolution 12 was as follows:
For:
14,873,031 (99.17%)
Against:
123,766 (0.83%)
Withheld:
10,111
The Chairman declared Resolution 12 carried.
Sharon A Williams
For BNP Paribas S.A., Guernsey Branch as Company Secretary
Date : 11 March 2024
THE COMPANIES (GUERNSEY) LAW, 2008, AS AMENDED
NON-CELLULAR COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
AMENDED AND RESTATED
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION
of
RIVER AND MERCANTILE UK MICRO CAP INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Registered on 2 October 2014
Amended and restated articles of incorporation adopted on 31 October 2014
Amended by Special Resolution passed by shareholders at the AGM held on 2 March 2021
Amended and restated articles of incorporation adopted on 11 March 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.
DEFINITIONS
1
2.
INTERPRETATION
8
3.
STANDARD ARTICLES NOT TO APPLY
9
4.
SHARES
9
5.
CLASS ACCOUNTS
11
6.
PRE-EMPTION ON ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF SHARES
13
7.
ORDINARY SHARES
16
8.
COMPANY NOT OBLIGED TO RECOGNISE ANY TRUST
17
9.
DISCLOSURE OF BENEFICIAL INTERESTS
17
10.
CERTIFICATES AND REGISTER OF MEMBERS
22
11.
LIEN
23
12.
CALLS ON SHARES
23
13.
FORFEITURE AND SURRENDER OF SHARES
24
14.
TRANSFER AND TRANSMISSION OF SHARES
25
15.
NET ASSET VALUE
29
16.
REDEMPTION OF SHARES
30
17.
ALTERATION OF CAPITAL
31
18.
GENERAL MEETINGS
32
19.
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS
33
20.
PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS
33
21.
VOTES OF MEMBERS
35
22.
NUMBER AND APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD
38
23.
QUALIFICATION AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS
40
24.
ALTERNATE DIRECTORS
41
25.
BORROWING POWERS OF THE BOARD
42
26.
OTHER POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE BOARD
42
27.
POWERS OF ATTORNEY
42
28.
DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND CONFLICTS OF INTEREST
43
29.
DISQUALIFICATION AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS
44
30.
PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS
45
31.
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
46
32.
SECRETARY
47
33.
COMMON SIGNATURE
47
34.
THE SEAL
47
35.
AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS
47
36.
DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS
48
37.
RESERVES
51
38.
CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES
51
39.
ACCOUNTS
52
40.
AUDITORS
52
41.
UNTRACEABLE MEMBERS
53
42.
NOTICES
54
43.
WINDING UP
58
44.
INDEMNITY
59
45.
INSURANCE
59
46.
INSPECTION OF DOCUMENTS
59
47.
RECORD DATES
59
48.
CONTINUATION RESOLUTION
59
THE COMPANIES (GUERNSEY) LAW, 2008, AS AMENDED
NON-CELLULAR COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
AMENDED AND RESTATED
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION
of
RIVER AND MERCANTILE UK MICRO CAP INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
1. DEFINITIONS
1.1 In these Articles, the following words shall bear the following meanings if not inconsistent with the subject or context:
Words
Meanings
Administrator
The administrator of the Company as appointed by the
Board from time to time.
Admission
Admission of the Ordinary Shares of the Company to
listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the
Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the
London Stock Exchange's main market for listed
securities.
Articles
These Articles of Incorporation as now framed and at
any time altered.
at any time
At any time or times and includes for the time being and
from time to time.
Auditor
The auditor for the time being of the Company.
Authorised Operator
EUI or such other person as may for the time being be
authorised under the Regulations to operate an
Uncertificated System.
Board or Directors
The Directors at any time or the Directors present at a
duly convened meeting at which a quorum is present or,
as the case may be, the Directors assembled as a duly
formed committee of such Board.
Business Day
A day on which the London Stock Exchange and banks in
Guernsey are normally open for business.
1
Calculation Date
The date determined by the Board for the calculation of
the price to be paid on a redemption of shares.
Calendar Year
The period from 1 January to 31 December of a
particular year.
Certificated
A unit of a security which is not an Uncertificated unit
and is normally held in certificated form.
Class Account
Shall have the meaning ascribed to it in Article 5.1.
Clear Days
In relation to a period of notice, shall mean that period
excluding the day when the notice is served or deemed
to be served and the day for which it is given or on
which it is to take effect.
Companies Law
The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended).
Company
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment
Company Limited.
Court
The Royal Court of Guernsey sitting as an Ordinary
Court.
Critical Value
The lower of the amount that is equal to 60 per cent. of
the Gross Issue Proceeds and £40 million.
Custodian
The custodian of the Company as appointed by the
Board from time to time.
Dematerialised Instruction
An instruction sent or received by means of an
Uncertificated System.
Director
A director of the Company for the time being.
Electronic Means
Shall have the meaning ascribed to it by the Companies
Law.
Eligible Members
Shall have the meaning ascribed to it in the Companies
Law.
ERISA
The United States Employee Retirement Income
Security Act of 1974, as amended from time to time and
2
the applicable regulations thereunder.
EUI
Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited.
Executor
Includes administrator.
Extraordinary Resolution
A resolution of the Members Present in Person in a
general meeting passed by a majority of not less than
seventy five per cent. of the votes recorded on a show
of hands or by way of a poll or a Written Resolution
passed by Members holding not less than seventy-five
per cent. of the total voting rights of Members entitled
to vote at the date of circulation of the resolution.
FATCA
Has the meaning given to it in Article 9.19.1;
Financial Conduct Authority
The Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom
acting in its capacity as the competent listing authority
for the purposes of Part 6 of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000, as amended.
Gross Issue Proceeds
The aggregate value of the shares issued under the
initial placing and offer of shares in the Company.
Laws
The Companies Law and every other Order in Council,
Ordinance or Statutory Instrument for the time being in
force concerning companies registered in Guernsey and
affecting the Company.
Liquidator
Any liquidator of the Company appointed at any time
under the Laws.
Listing Rules
The listing rules made by the Financial Conduct
Authority under section 73A Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (as amended).
London Stock Exchange
London Stock Exchange plc.
Member
In relation to shares in the capital of the Company
means the person (or persons, in respect of joint
holders) whose name(s) is/are entered in the Register as
the holder(s) of the shares and includes, on the death,
disability or insolvency of a Member, any person
entitled to such shares on the death, disability or
3
insolvency of such Member.
In relation to shares in the capital of the Company held
in an Uncertificated System, means:
a) a person who is permitted by an Authorised
Operator to transfer, by means of that
Uncertificated System, title to Uncertificated
shares of the Company held by him; or
b) two or more persons who are jointly permitted
to do so.
Memorandum
The Memorandum of Incorporation of the Company for
the time being current.
Month
Calendar month.
NAV or Net Asset Value
The value of the assets of the Company less its
liabilities, or, where relevant, the assets attributable to
a class of share less the liabilities attributable to that
class of share, in each case determined (by the
Administrator) in accordance with the Association of
Investment Companies' valuation guidelines and in
accordance with the applicable accounting standards
adopted by the Company from time to time.
Non-Qualified Holder
any person whose ownership of Ordinary Shares (i) may
result in the U.S. Plan Threshold being exceeded causing
the Company's assets to be deemed "plan assets" for
the purpose of ERISA or the U.S. Tax Code; (ii) may
cause the Company to be required to register as an
"investment company" under the U.S. Investment
Company Act (including because the holder of the
shares is not a "qualified purchaser" as defined in the
U.S. Investment Company Act) or to lose an exemption
or a status thereunder to which it might be entitled; (iii)
may cause the Company to have to register any of its
securities under the U.S. Securities Act; (iv) may cause
the Company to have to register under the U.S.
Exchange Act or any similar legislation; (v) may cause
the Company not to be considered a "Foreign Private
Issuer" as such term is defined in rule 3b-4(c) under the
4
U.S. Exchange Act; (vi) may result in a person holding
shares in violation of the transfer restrictions put forth
in any prospectus published by the Company, from time
to time; or (vii) may cause the Company to be a
"controlled foreign corporation" for the purposes of the
U.S. Tax Code; or (viii) may cause the Company to suffer
any pecuniary or tax disadvantage (which will include
any excise tax, penalties or liabilities under ERISA or the
U.S. Tax Code, including as a result of the Company's
failure to comply with FATCA and/or Similar Laws as a
result of the Non-Qualified Holder failing to provide
information concerning itself as requested by the
Company in accordance with the Articles.
Office
The registered office at any time of the Company, which
shall always be located in the Island of Guernsey.
Official List
The official list of the Financial Conduct Authority.
Ordinary Resolution
A resolution of the Company passed as an ordinary
resolution in accordance with the Companies Law.
Ordinary Share
A redeemable ordinary share of no par value in the
capital of the Company issued and designated as an
Ordinary Share of such class as may be determined by
the Directors at the time of issue.
Participating Security
A security (including a share) the title to units of which
is permitted by an Authorised Operator to be
transferred by means of an Uncertificated System.
Person
An individual, a company, a limited liability company, a
corporation, an association, a joint stock company, a
trust, a joint venture, an unincorporated organisation,
and a governmental entity or any department, agency,
or political subdivision thereof, and any other entity.
Present In Person
In relation to general meetings of the Company and to
meetings of the holders of any class of shares, includes
present by attorney or by Proxy or, in the case of a
corporate Member, by duly authorised corporate
representative.
5
Proxy
Includes attorney.
Redemption Date
Any date as determined by the Directors in their
absolute discretion on which shares will be redeemed in
accordance with these Articles.
Redemption Price
The Net Asset Value per share (i.e. the Net Asset Value
divided by the number of Ordinary Shares in issue at the
relevant time and expressed in Sterling) as at the
Calculation Date less the costs of redemption.
Register or Register of Members
The register of Members kept pursuant to the
Companies Law which shall, unless the context
otherwise requires, include the register required to be
kept by the Company under the Regulations and the
Rules in respect of Company shares held in
Uncertificated Form.
Regulations
The Uncertificated Securities (Guernsey) Regulations
2009 (as amended from time to time).
Relevant Electronic Address
Shall have the meaning ascribed to it by the Companies
Law.
RIS
A regulatory information service that is approved by the
Financial Conduct Authority as meeting the primary
information provider criteria and that is on the list of
regulatory information service providers maintained by
the Financial Conduct Authority.
Rules
The rules, including any manuals, issued from time to
time, by an Authorised Operator governing the
admission of securities to and the operation of the
Uncertificated System managed by such Authorised
Operator.
Secretary
Any person appointed to perform any of the duties of
secretary of the Company (including an assistant,
deputy or temporary secretary) and in the event of two
or more persons being appointed as joint secretaries
any one or more of the persons so appointed.
shares
Shares of any class in the capital of the Company as well
6
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 10:12:37 UTC.