RIVER AND MERCANTILE UK MICRO CAP INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(Company number: CMP 59106)

I certify that the extract below is a true extract of the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited held on 11 March 2024 at BNP Paribas House, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey at 10:30am GMT

_________________________________________________________________________________

11. DIS-APPLYPRE- The Chairman proposed Resolution 11 as a Special EMPTION RIGHTS: Resolution:

THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to allot and issue equity securities (within the meaning of the Company's Articles) for cash either pursuant to Article 4.1 as if Article 6.2 of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment and issue, provided that this power shall:

  1. be limited to the allotment and issue of up to 3,389,795 Ordinary Shares (excluding treasury shares) or, if less, 10% of the Ordinary Shares in issue as at 7 March 2024;
  2. unless authorised by Shareholders, no Shares will be issued at a price less than the prevailing Net Asset Value per Share at the time of the issue unless they are offered pro rata to existing Shareholders; and

this authority will expire upon the date of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting.

This resolution revokes and replaces all unexercised authorities previously granted to the Directors to allot and issue equity securities in the capital of the Company wholly for cash as if the pre-emption rights contained in Article 6.2 of the Articles did not apply to such allotment and issue but without prejudice to any allotment and issue of shares already made, offered or agreed to be made pursuant to such authorities.

The Chairman noted that Shareholder proxy voting in respect of Resolution 11 was as follows:

For:

14,846,765 (99.07%)

Against:

138,625 (0.93%)

Withheld:

21,518

IT WAS RESOLVED that the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to allot and issue equity securities (within the meaning of the Articles) for cash either pursuant to Article 4.1 as if article 6.2 of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment and issue.

12. CHANGES TO THE The Chairman proposed Resolution 12 as a Special

ARTICLESResolution:

THAT the articles of incorporation of the Company attached hereto be and are hereby approved and adopted as the new articles of incorporation of the company (the "New Articles") in substitution for and to the exclusion of the existing articles of incorporation of the Company.

The Chairman noted that Shareholder proxy voting in respect of Resolution 12 was as follows:

For:

14,873,031 (99.17%)

Against:

123,766 (0.83%)

Withheld:

10,111

The Chairman declared Resolution 12 carried.

Sharon A Williams

For BNP Paribas S.A., Guernsey Branch as Company Secretary

Date : 11 March 2024

THE COMPANIES (GUERNSEY) LAW, 2008, AS AMENDED

NON-CELLULAR COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

AMENDED AND RESTATED

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

of

RIVER AND MERCANTILE UK MICRO CAP INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Registered on 2 October 2014

Amended and restated articles of incorporation adopted on 31 October 2014

Amended by Special Resolution passed by shareholders at the AGM held on 2 March 2021

Amended and restated articles of incorporation adopted on 11 March 2024

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

DEFINITIONS

1

2.

INTERPRETATION

8

3.

STANDARD ARTICLES NOT TO APPLY

9

4.

SHARES

9

5.

CLASS ACCOUNTS

11

6.

PRE-EMPTION ON ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF SHARES

13

7.

ORDINARY SHARES

16

8.

COMPANY NOT OBLIGED TO RECOGNISE ANY TRUST

17

9.

DISCLOSURE OF BENEFICIAL INTERESTS

17

10.

CERTIFICATES AND REGISTER OF MEMBERS

22

11.

LIEN

23

12.

CALLS ON SHARES

23

13.

FORFEITURE AND SURRENDER OF SHARES

24

14.

TRANSFER AND TRANSMISSION OF SHARES

25

15.

NET ASSET VALUE

29

16.

REDEMPTION OF SHARES

30

17.

ALTERATION OF CAPITAL

31

18.

GENERAL MEETINGS

32

19.

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS

33

20.

PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS

33

21.

VOTES OF MEMBERS

35

22.

NUMBER AND APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD

38

23.

QUALIFICATION AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS

40

24.

ALTERNATE DIRECTORS

41

25.

BORROWING POWERS OF THE BOARD

42

26.

OTHER POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE BOARD

42

27.

POWERS OF ATTORNEY

42

28.

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

43

29.

DISQUALIFICATION AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS

44

30.

PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS

45

31.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

46

32.

SECRETARY

47

33.

COMMON SIGNATURE

47

34.

THE SEAL

47

35.

AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS

47

36.

DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS

48

37.

RESERVES

51

38.

CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES

51

39.

ACCOUNTS

52

40.

AUDITORS

52

41.

UNTRACEABLE MEMBERS

53

42.

NOTICES

54

43.

WINDING UP

58

44.

INDEMNITY

59

45.

INSURANCE

59

46.

INSPECTION OF DOCUMENTS

59

47.

RECORD DATES

59

48.

CONTINUATION RESOLUTION

59

THE COMPANIES (GUERNSEY) LAW, 2008, AS AMENDED

NON-CELLULAR COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

AMENDED AND RESTATED

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

of

RIVER AND MERCANTILE UK MICRO CAP INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

1. DEFINITIONS

1.1 In these Articles, the following words shall bear the following meanings if not inconsistent with the subject or context:

Words

Meanings

Administrator

The administrator of the Company as appointed by the

Board from time to time.

Admission

Admission of the Ordinary Shares of the Company to

listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the

Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the

London Stock Exchange's main market for listed

securities.

Articles

These Articles of Incorporation as now framed and at

any time altered.

at any time

At any time or times and includes for the time being and

from time to time.

Auditor

The auditor for the time being of the Company.

Authorised Operator

EUI or such other person as may for the time being be

authorised under the Regulations to operate an

Uncertificated System.

Board or Directors

The Directors at any time or the Directors present at a

duly convened meeting at which a quorum is present or,

as the case may be, the Directors assembled as a duly

formed committee of such Board.

Business Day

A day on which the London Stock Exchange and banks in

Guernsey are normally open for business.

1

Calculation Date

The date determined by the Board for the calculation of

the price to be paid on a redemption of shares.

Calendar Year

The period from 1 January to 31 December of a

particular year.

Certificated

A unit of a security which is not an Uncertificated unit

and is normally held in certificated form.

Class Account

Shall have the meaning ascribed to it in Article 5.1.

Clear Days

In relation to a period of notice, shall mean that period

excluding the day when the notice is served or deemed

to be served and the day for which it is given or on

which it is to take effect.

Companies Law

The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended).

Company

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment

Company Limited.

Court

The Royal Court of Guernsey sitting as an Ordinary

Court.

Critical Value

The lower of the amount that is equal to 60 per cent. of

the Gross Issue Proceeds and £40 million.

Custodian

The custodian of the Company as appointed by the

Board from time to time.

Dematerialised Instruction

An instruction sent or received by means of an

Uncertificated System.

Director

A director of the Company for the time being.

Electronic Means

Shall have the meaning ascribed to it by the Companies

Law.

Eligible Members

Shall have the meaning ascribed to it in the Companies

Law.

ERISA

The United States Employee Retirement Income

Security Act of 1974, as amended from time to time and

2

the applicable regulations thereunder.

EUI

Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited.

Executor

Includes administrator.

Extraordinary Resolution

A resolution of the Members Present in Person in a

general meeting passed by a majority of not less than

seventy five per cent. of the votes recorded on a show

of hands or by way of a poll or a Written Resolution

passed by Members holding not less than seventy-five

per cent. of the total voting rights of Members entitled

to vote at the date of circulation of the resolution.

FATCA

Has the meaning given to it in Article 9.19.1;

Financial Conduct Authority

The Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom

acting in its capacity as the competent listing authority

for the purposes of Part 6 of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000, as amended.

Gross Issue Proceeds

The aggregate value of the shares issued under the

initial placing and offer of shares in the Company.

Laws

The Companies Law and every other Order in Council,

Ordinance or Statutory Instrument for the time being in

force concerning companies registered in Guernsey and

affecting the Company.

Liquidator

Any liquidator of the Company appointed at any time

under the Laws.

Listing Rules

The listing rules made by the Financial Conduct

Authority under section 73A Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000 (as amended).

London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange plc.

Member

In relation to shares in the capital of the Company

means the person (or persons, in respect of joint

holders) whose name(s) is/are entered in the Register as

the holder(s) of the shares and includes, on the death,

disability or insolvency of a Member, any person

entitled to such shares on the death, disability or

3

insolvency of such Member.

In relation to shares in the capital of the Company held

in an Uncertificated System, means:

a) a person who is permitted by an Authorised

Operator to transfer, by means of that

Uncertificated System, title to Uncertificated

shares of the Company held by him; or

b) two or more persons who are jointly permitted

to do so.

Memorandum

The Memorandum of Incorporation of the Company for

the time being current.

Month

Calendar month.

NAV or Net Asset Value

The value of the assets of the Company less its

liabilities, or, where relevant, the assets attributable to

a class of share less the liabilities attributable to that

class of share, in each case determined (by the

Administrator) in accordance with the Association of

Investment Companies' valuation guidelines and in

accordance with the applicable accounting standards

adopted by the Company from time to time.

Non-Qualified Holder

any person whose ownership of Ordinary Shares (i) may

result in the U.S. Plan Threshold being exceeded causing

the Company's assets to be deemed "plan assets" for

the purpose of ERISA or the U.S. Tax Code; (ii) may

cause the Company to be required to register as an

"investment company" under the U.S. Investment

Company Act (including because the holder of the

shares is not a "qualified purchaser" as defined in the

U.S. Investment Company Act) or to lose an exemption

or a status thereunder to which it might be entitled; (iii)

may cause the Company to have to register any of its

securities under the U.S. Securities Act; (iv) may cause

the Company to have to register under the U.S.

Exchange Act or any similar legislation; (v) may cause

the Company not to be considered a "Foreign Private

Issuer" as such term is defined in rule 3b-4(c) under the

4

U.S. Exchange Act; (vi) may result in a person holding

shares in violation of the transfer restrictions put forth

in any prospectus published by the Company, from time

to time; or (vii) may cause the Company to be a

"controlled foreign corporation" for the purposes of the

U.S. Tax Code; or (viii) may cause the Company to suffer

any pecuniary or tax disadvantage (which will include

any excise tax, penalties or liabilities under ERISA or the

U.S. Tax Code, including as a result of the Company's

failure to comply with FATCA and/or Similar Laws as a

result of the Non-Qualified Holder failing to provide

information concerning itself as requested by the

Company in accordance with the Articles.

Office

The registered office at any time of the Company, which

shall always be located in the Island of Guernsey.

Official List

The official list of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Ordinary Resolution

A resolution of the Company passed as an ordinary

resolution in accordance with the Companies Law.

Ordinary Share

A redeemable ordinary share of no par value in the

capital of the Company issued and designated as an

Ordinary Share of such class as may be determined by

the Directors at the time of issue.

Participating Security

A security (including a share) the title to units of which

is permitted by an Authorised Operator to be

transferred by means of an Uncertificated System.

Person

An individual, a company, a limited liability company, a

corporation, an association, a joint stock company, a

trust, a joint venture, an unincorporated organisation,

and a governmental entity or any department, agency,

or political subdivision thereof, and any other entity.

Present In Person

In relation to general meetings of the Company and to

meetings of the holders of any class of shares, includes

present by attorney or by Proxy or, in the case of a

corporate Member, by duly authorised corporate

representative.

5

Proxy

Includes attorney.

Redemption Date

Any date as determined by the Directors in their

absolute discretion on which shares will be redeemed in

accordance with these Articles.

Redemption Price

The Net Asset Value per share (i.e. the Net Asset Value

divided by the number of Ordinary Shares in issue at the

relevant time and expressed in Sterling) as at the

Calculation Date less the costs of redemption.

Register or Register of Members

The register of Members kept pursuant to the

Companies Law which shall, unless the context

otherwise requires, include the register required to be

kept by the Company under the Regulations and the

Rules in respect of Company shares held in

Uncertificated Form.

Regulations

The Uncertificated Securities (Guernsey) Regulations

2009 (as amended from time to time).

Relevant Electronic Address

Shall have the meaning ascribed to it by the Companies

Law.

RIS

A regulatory information service that is approved by the

Financial Conduct Authority as meeting the primary

information provider criteria and that is on the list of

regulatory information service providers maintained by

the Financial Conduct Authority.

Rules

The rules, including any manuals, issued from time to

time, by an Authorised Operator governing the

admission of securities to and the operation of the

Uncertificated System managed by such Authorised

Operator.

Secretary

Any person appointed to perform any of the duties of

secretary of the Company (including an assistant,

deputy or temporary secretary) and in the event of two

or more persons being appointed as joint secretaries

any one or more of the persons so appointed.

shares

Shares of any class in the capital of the Company as well

6

