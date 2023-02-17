River Financial : Shareholder letter dated February 17, 2023 - Form 8-K

Advanced search
    RVRF   US76821P1012

RIVER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RVRF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:48:51 2022-09-26 pm EDT
34.00 USD   -.--%
01:12pRiver Financial Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022RIVER FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
2022River Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
River Financial : Shareholder letter dated February 17, 2023

02/17/2023 | 01:16pm EST
February 17, 2023

Dear River Financial Corporation Shareholder,

I'm pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend payment of 48 cents per share to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023. This payment represents an 9% increase over the dividend payment payable in 2022. Depending on how your shareholder account is setup, you can expect either a direct deposit or a physical check to be mailed from our stock transfer agent, Computershare, Inc., on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

If you'd like to review in detail the bank's most recent financial statements, please visit the SEC website: www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html , and use "River Financial Corp" as the Company Name. If you need any help locating this information, please reach out to Karen Thompson Smith at (334) 290-2704 or InvestorRelations@river.bank .

We also look forward to you joining us at the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 5:30 pm CST located at The Legends Conference Center in Prattville, AL. Proxy materials will be sent closer to the meeting date.

Thank you for your investment in River Financial Corporation!

Sincerely,

Jimmy Stubbs
Chief Executive Officer

JMS/kts

Disclaimer

River Financial Corp. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75,9 M - -
Net income 2021 25,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 12,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,39x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 226 M 226 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 84,3%
