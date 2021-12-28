River Tech p l c : Company Announcement – Exercise of Options Approved

River Tech - Exercise of Options Approved at EGM

Malta, 28 December 2021:

River Tech p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 28 December 2021, the Company initiated the process to issue 1,000,000 ordinary shares following the exercise of options.

As approved by the shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on 23 April 2021, Shawn Bezzina, Chief Strategy Officer, Luke Ciantar, Chief Technology Officer, and Kent Staahle, Director and consultant, were issued with 200,000, 100,000 and 700,000 options, respectively.

Having satisfied all conditions included in the respective Option Agreements, the three option holders exercised their right in whole on 28 December 2021 after notifying the Company. The Company has assessed the recipients' request and determines that the conditions for exercising the assigned options have been duly fulfilled. Subsequently, the Company will proceed with the registration of the increased share capital in accordance with Maltese law.

For further information please contact:

David Eynon, CEO RIVER TECH PLC

Phone: +35679053233

Email: david.eynon@river.tech

About RIVER TECH: RIVER TECH P.L.C. is a technology company offering a B2B technology product. Focusing on assisting companies with specialist competencies, by providing secure and tailormade, yet user-friendly solutions, for the delivery of services within the online sphere. RIVER TECH P.L.C. is registered in Malta and is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker symbol "RIVER".