River Tech p l c : Company Announcement – Update on Kahl Limited Investment through private placement

River Tech - Receipt of €2.5M from Kahl Holdings Limited as investment through private placement

Malta, 28 December 2021:

Reference is made to the announcement published by River Tech p.l.c. (the "Company") on 30 August 2021, whereby the Company announced the conditional investment by Kahl Holdings Limited of EUR 2.5 million (the "Investment Amount") through a private placement of 435,540 new shares in the Company (the "New Shares").

Following the holding of an extraordinary general meeting approving the process and authorising the board of directors to issue and allot the New Shares, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received the Investment Amount and is proceeding with the issuance and allotment of the New Shares.

Subsequently, the Company will proceed with the registration of the increased share capital in accordance with Maltese law, thus successfully satisfying the conditions for the completion of the private placement.

For further information please contact:

David Eynon, CEO RIVER TECH PLC

Phone: +35679053233

Email: david.eynon@river.tech

About RIVER TECH: RIVER TECH P.L.C. is a technology company offering a B2B technology product. Focusing on assisting companies with specialist competencies, by providing secure and tailormade, yet user-friendly solutions, for the delivery of services within the online sphere. RIVER TECH P.L.C. is registered in Malta and is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker symbol "RIVER".