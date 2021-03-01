Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Rivera (Holdings) Limited    281   HK0281001443

RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(281)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rivera : Date of Board of Directors' Meeting

03/01/2021 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 281)

DATE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Rivera (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Friday, 12th March, 2021 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the release of the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31st December, 2020, and considering the recommendation of payment of a final dividend, if appropriate.

By order of the Board of RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

Lee Yuen Han

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 1st March, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, there are nine members of the Board of the Company comprising a non-executive Chairman who is Madam Liu Ying; four executive directors who are Madam Hsu Feng, Mr Albert Tong, Mr Tong Chi Kar Charles and Mr Zhao Haisheng; one non-executive director who is Mr Sung Tze-Chun; and three independent non-executive directors who are Mr Zhang Hong Bin, Mr Tsang Kam Chuen and Mr Ng Chi Him.

Disclaimer

Rivera (Holdings) Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 08:55:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
03:56aRIVERA : Date of Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
01/29RIVERA : Taps Independent Financial Adviser for Go-Private Offer Worth $76 Milli..
MT
01/19RIVERA : Shares Jump 4% on Receiving $76 Million Go-Private Offer
MT
2020RIVERA : Announcement of Interim Results for the six months ended 30th June, 202..
PU
2020RIVERA : Date of Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
2020RIVERA : Date of Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
2020RIVERA : Profit Warning
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1,56 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net income 2019 112 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net cash 2019 1 312 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
Yield 2019 8,16%
Capitalization 1 565 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,23x
EV / Sales 2019 -21,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rivera (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ying Liu Non-Executive Chairman
Hong Bin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Him Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Kam Chuen Tsang Independent Non-Executive Director
Feng Hsu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED1.69%202
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.32%29 132
KINNEVIK AB-5.56%13 213
LIFCO AB (PUBL)1.77%8 664
SOMFY SA-0.43%5 741
DUBAI INVESTMENTS2.07%1 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ