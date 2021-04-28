Rivera : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 30th June, 2021

RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 281)

Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting

to be held on Wednesday, 30th June, 2021 (the ''Meeting'')

I/We1, of

of

or failing him/her, the duly appointed Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the Meeting of the Company to be held at Monaco Room, Basement 1, Regal Hongkong Hotel, 88 Yee Wo Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 30th June, 2021 at 11 : 30 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof) and to vote at the Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of such resolutions as hereunder indicated and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31st December, 2020 together with the reports of the Directors and independent Auditor thereon

(i) Madam Liu Ying

(ii) Madam Hsu Feng

(iii) Mr Zhang Hong Bin

(b) To authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the fees of the Directors

Notes:

Please fill in your full name(s) and address in BLOCK CAPITALS as shown in the Register of Members of the Company. The names of all joint holders should be stated.

Please fill in the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is stated, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

If you wish to appoint a proxy, please fill in the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more person(s) as proxies to exercise all or any of his rights to attend and to speak and vote at the Meeting in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you. If no name is given, the Chairman of the Meeting will act as your proxy.

IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for the resolution, please put a tick in the box marked ''For''. If you wish to vote against the resolution, please put a tick in the box marked ''Against''. Failure to tick any box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to cast his vote or abstain at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice of the Meeting. The shares abstained will not be counted in the calculation of the majority required for passing the resolution.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized.

Subject to any special terms as to voting upon which any shares may be issued or may for the time being be held, at any general meeting on a poll, every member (no matter present in person or by proxy or (being a corporation) by a duly authorized representative) shall have one vote for every fully-paid share of which he is the holder. A member entitled to more than one vote needs not use all his votes or cast all the votes he uses in the same way.

To be valid, this form of proxy, accompanied by a power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the office of the Company's share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 11 : 30 a.m. on Tuesday, 29th June, 2021 or not less than 24 hours before the time scheduled for holding any adjournment thereof.

Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof in person if you so wish; and in such event, the appointment of the proxy will be deemed to be revoked.

Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.

In the case of joint holders of a share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at any meeting personally or by proxy, the vote of that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the Register of Members of the Company in respect of such share will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s).