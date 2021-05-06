Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Rivera (Holdings) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    281   HK0281001443

RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(281)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rivera : Joint Announcement - Monthly Update on (1) Proposed Privatisation of Rivera (Holdings) Limited by Step Famous Investment Limited by way of A Scheme of Arrangement under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance (2) Proposed Withdrawal of Listing of Rivera (Holdings) Limited (3) Special Deals Relating to Rollover Agreement and Framework Agreement

05/06/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This joint announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Offeror or the Company nor is it a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction.

STEP FAMOUS INVESTMENT LIMITED

進譽投資有限公司

RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 281)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

MONTHLY UPDATE ON

  1. PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED BY STEP FAMOUS INVESTMENT LIMITED

BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

UNDER SECTION 673 OF THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE

(2) PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

  1. SPECIAL DEALS RELATING TO ROLLOVER AGREEMENT AND FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Financial Adviser to the Offeror

References are made to the announcements jointly issued by Rivera (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") and Step Famous Investment Limited (the "Offeror") dated 18 January 2021 (the "First Announcement"), 5 February 2021 (the "Second Announcement"), 5 March 2021 (the "Third Announcement") and 7 April 2021 (the "Fourth Announcement", together with the First Announcement, the Second Announcement and the Third Announcement, collectively the "Announcements") in relation to, among others, the Proposal. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

- 1 -

As stated in the Second Announcement and the Third Announcement respectively, the High Court has directed that the hearing of the originating summons for an order to issue its directions for convening the Court Meeting be held on 28 May 2021 and the Scheme Document is expected to be despatched on 7 June 2021. As at the date of this joint announcement, the Company and the Offeror are in the course of preparing the Scheme Document and the Company is in the course of preparing for the court hearing.

Further to the Fourth Announcement and as at the date of this joint announcement, none of the Conditions has been fulfilled or waived.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company and/or the Offeror in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code (as the case may be) on the status and progress in connection with the Proposal and the despatch of the Scheme Document as and when appropriate.

WARNING: Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that the Proposal is subject to the Conditions being fulfilled or waived, as applicable, and therefore the Proposal may or may not be implemented. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should therefore exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.

By order of the board of directors of

By order of the board of directors of

STEP FAMOUS INVESTMENT LIMITED

RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

Hsu Feng

Lee Yuen Han

Director

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 May 2021

As at the date of this joint announcement, there are nine members of the Board comprising a non- executive Chairman who is Madam Liu Ying; four executive Directors who are Madam Hsu, Mr. Albert Tong, Mr. Charles Tong and Mr. Zhao Haisheng; one non-executive Director who is Mr. Sung Tze- Chun; and three independent non-executive Directors who are Mr. Zhang Hong Bin, Mr. Tsang Kam Chuen and Mr. Ng Chi Him.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the Offeror and the Offeror Concert Parties) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than opinions expressed by Madam Hsu, Mr. Albert Tong, Mr. Charles Tong (in their capacity as the directors of the Offeror) and (where applicable) the directors of the Offeror Concert Parties) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Offeror Board comprises Madam Hsu, Mr. Albert Tong and Mr. Charles Tong.

The directors of the Offeror jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the Group) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than opinions expressed by the Directors (in their capacity as Directors)) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Rivera (Holdings) Limited published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
03:19pRIVERA  : Joint Announcement - Monthly Update on (1) Proposed Privatisation of R..
PU
04/28RIVERA  : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, ..
PU
04/28RIVERA  : Annual General Meeting and Re-election of Retiring Directors
PU
04/07RIVERA  : Joint Announcement - Monthly Update on (1) Proposed Privatisation of R..
PU
04/07RIVERA  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the mon..
PU
03/15RIVERA  : ' Profit Drops, Revenue Hikes in 2020
MT
03/12RIVERA  : Announcement of Annual Results for the year ended 31st December, 2020
PU
03/05RIVERA  : Joint Announcement - Monthly Update on (1) Proposed Privatisation of R..
PU
03/01RIVERA  : Date of Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
01/29RIVERA  : Taps Independent Financial Adviser for Go-Private Offer Worth $76 Mill..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,66 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net income 2020 15,2 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
Net cash 2020 1 230 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2020 101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 591 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2019 -21,4x
EV / Sales 2020 186x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rivera (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ying Liu Non-Executive Chairman
Hong Bin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Him Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Kam Chuen Tsang Independent Non-Executive Director
Feng Hsu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED5.08%208
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)22.14%65 904
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED18.11%31 713
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)19.11%16 361
HAL TRUST27.35%15 256
KINNEVIK AB1.31%14 113