    OPP   US76882G1076

RIVERNORTH/DOUBLELINE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY FUND, INC.

(OPP)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-29
8.680 USD   -0.69%
2022RiverNorth Closed-End Funds and RiverNorth Funds Announce Board Member Appointments and Retirement
BU
2022RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
2022RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc., RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. and RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation Announce Preferred Dividends
BU
RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

01/03/2023 | 05:02pm EST
In accordance with the RiverNorth closed-end funds' (the “Funds”) level distribution policies, the distribution rates have been reset for the calendar year 2023, as detailed below. Further, the Funds have declared distributions for January, February and March 2023.

Ex Date

 

Record Date

 

Payable Date

January 12, 2023

 

January 13, 2023

 

January 31, 2023

February 14, 2023

 

February 15, 2023

 

February 28, 2023

March 14, 2023

 

March 15, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

Tax-Exempt Distributions1

Fund Name

Ticker

Distribution
Per Share

Change
From Prior
Distribution

Net Asset
Value (NAV)
as of
12/30/2022

Annualized
Current
Distribution
Rate at NAV

Market Price
as of
12/30/2022

Annualized
Current
Distribution
Rate at
Market

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,2

RMI

$0.0974

($0.0066)

$17.40

6.72%

$16.35

7.15%

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,3

RMM

$0.0911

($0.0018)

$16.26

6.72%

$14.40

7.59%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,4

RFM

$0.0985

($0.0077)

$17.61

6.71%

$15.68

7.54%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc.1,5

RFMZ

$0.0865

($0.0063)

$15.48

6.71%

$13.53

7.67%

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc.1,6

RMMZ

$0.0971

($0.0071)

$17.38

6.70%

$15.18

7.68%

Taxable Distributions

Fund Name

Ticker

Distribution
Per Share

Change
From Prior
Distribution

Net Asset
Value (NAV)
as of
12/30/2022

Annualized
Current
Distribution
Rate at NAV

Market Price
as of
12/30/2022

Annualized
Current
Distribution
Rate at
Market

RiverNorth Opportunities

Fund, Inc.7

RIV

$0.1278

($0.0422)

$12.27

12.50%

$12.28

12.49%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc.8*

RSF

$0.1424

($0.0238)

$17.12

9.98%

$16.93

10.09%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc.9

OPP

$0.1021

($0.0457)

$9.80

12.50%

$8.68

14.12%

* Formerly known as RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation. Effective December 7, 2022 the Fund changed its name to RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc.

RMI, RMM, RFM, RFMZ, RMMZ, RIV, OPP and RSF are closed-end funds.

1

Monthly distributions from RMI, RMM, RFM, RFMZ and RMMZ are expected to be generally exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes, however, portions of these Funds’ distributions may (i) be subject to U.S. federal income tax, (ii) be includable in taxable income for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax, or (iii) constitute a return of capital. Such distributions will also generally be subject to state and local taxes. RiverNorth does not provide tax advice; consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation.

2

In accordance with its level distribution policy, RMI’s annual distribution rate has been set equal to 6.75% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per share as reported for the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year.

3

In accordance with its level distribution policy, RMM’s annual distribution rate has been set equal to 6.75% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per share as reported for the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year.

4

In accordance with its level distribution policy, RFM’s annual distribution rate has been set equal to 6.75% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per share as reported for the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year.

5

In accordance with its level distribution policy, RFMZ’s annual distribution rate has been set equal to 6.75% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per share as reported for the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year.

6

In accordance with its level distribution policy, RMMZ’s annual distribution rate has been set equal to 6.75% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per share as reported for the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year.

7

In accordance with its level distribution policy, RIV’s annual distribution rate has been set equal to 12.50% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per common share reported on the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year.

8

In accordance with its level distribution policy, RSF’s annual distribution rate has been set equal to 10.00% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per common share reported on the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year.

9

In accordance with its level distribution policy, OPP’s annual distribution rate has been set equal to 12.50% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per common share reported on the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year.

Holders of each Fund’s common stock will receive the distribution under one of two options:

1. Receive additional full and fractional shares of the respective Fund’s common stock
or,
2. Elect to receive cash for the distribution.

Contact your broker-dealer where you hold the shares to confirm your distribution reinvestment election.

With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the respective Fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release that will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other related information. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the notice to shareholders are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Each Fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital occurs when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the Fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ Any such returns of capital will decrease the Fund’s total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the Fund’s expense ratio. In addition, in order to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the Fund may have to sell its portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About RiverNorth

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2000. With $5.0 billion10 in assets under management as of November 30, 2022, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional investment manager to registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts.

10

Firm AUM reflects Managed Assets which includes the effects of leverage and investments in affiliated funds.

Member Firm ALPS Distributors Inc. Chris Lakumb is a registered representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.
RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is not affiliated with DoubleLine Capital LP, or ALPS Distributors, Inc.
Marketing services provided by ALPS Distributors Inc. ALPS and RiverNorth are not affiliated.

An investment in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal.

Investors should consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Each Fund’s prospectus and most recent periodic reports contain this and other important information about the respective Fund and may be obtained by visiting rivernorth.com/literature or by calling your financial professional or RiverNorth at 844.569.4750.

Not FDIC Insured | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee
RiverNorth® is a registered trademark of RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC.
DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.
©2000-2023 RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. All rights reserved.
RMI000293


© Business Wire 2023
Managers and Directors
Patrick William Galley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Mohrhardt Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Marc L. Collins Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
John Kinnley Carter Independent Director
David M. Swanson Independent Director