RIVERNORTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND : DECLARES YEAR-END CAPITAL GAIN DISTRIBUTION

RIVERNORTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.

DECLARES YEAR-END CAPITAL GAIN DISTRIBUTION

DENVER, CO - December 10, 2021 - RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"), which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RIV," announced the declaration of a year-endlong-term capital gain distribution of $0.24261 per share, payable on the dates noted below. This year-end capital gain distribution is in addition to the Fund's regular monthly distribution and is being paid to allow the Fund to meet its 2021 distribution requirements for federal excise tax purposes.

The following dates apply to the distribution declared:

Ex Date Record Date Payable Date December 15, 2021 December 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 RISKS

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund's distributions. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital). An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle.

Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or even all of your investment. The Fund's net asset value will vary and its distribution rate may vary and both may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in the market spread over a specified benchmark, market interest rates and performance of the broader equity markets. Fluctuations in net asset value may be magnified as a result of the Fund's use of leverage. Therefore, before investing you should carefully consider the risks that you assume when you invest in the Fund's common shares.

The Fund's investment objectives and policies are not designed to seek to return the initial investment to investors that purchase shares.

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short‐term capital gain, long‐term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, is made after year‐end.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information, visit www.rivernorthcef.com or call 855.830.1222. Please read them carefully before investing.

NOT FDIC INSURED | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee