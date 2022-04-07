Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Riversgold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGL   AU000000RGL1

RIVERSGOLD LIMITED

(RGL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riversgold : Application for quotation of securities - RGL

04/07/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

RIVERSGOLD LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

RGL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

55,277,615

07/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity RIVERSGOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code RGL

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 7/4/2022

Registration number 64617614598

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RGLAL : OPTION EXPIRING 12-AUG-2023 EX 3C

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RGL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

7/4/2022

49,277,615

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 7/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

49,277,615

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RGLAJ : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description RGL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

7/4/2022

6,000,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Riversgold Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,63 M -1,23 M -1,23 M
Net cash 2021 0,28 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,3 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Julian Peter Ford Chief Executive Officer
David Anthony Lenigas Executive Chairman
Simon Andrew Non-Executive Director
Xavier Braud Non-Executive Director
Oonagh Jane Malone Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVERSGOLD LIMITED510.27%33
NEWMONT CORPORATION28.25%63 293
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION26.99%43 614
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED18.12%28 538
PJSC POLYUS3.25%21 876
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.9.86%21 598