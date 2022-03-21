Riversgold : High Grade Lithium (1.5-2.0% Li2O) at Tambourah

ASX: RGL

Announcement

22 March 2022

Riversgold Limited (ASX: RGL) (Riversgold or the Company) is pleased to announce high grade assay results for lithium from all rock chip samples collected from recent surface sampling at the Company's new Tambourah Lithium Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Riversgold CEO, Julian Ford, said: "These initial rock chip results from Tambourah are highly encouraging and are only from a 200m section of what is potentially a 26km-long mineralised corridor within the tenement. We are fortunate to have access to a substantial database of modern geophysical data for the Tambourah Project and our strategy is to fast-track exploration by leveraging this knowledge base and the easy access afforded by the gazetted Marble Bar road. More material news flow is expected as the Company builds out its lithium strategy and I look forward to updating shareholders."

Figure 2: Sampling of mineralised pegmatite

Tambourah Lithium Results

Four rock chip samples were collected by Riversgold during an initial reconnaissance site visit to Tambourah in January 2022 as part of the due diligence process prior to the acquisition of EV Minerals Pty Ltd (EVM) as announced in March 20221.