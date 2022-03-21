Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Riversgold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGL   AU000000RGL1

RIVERSGOLD LIMITED

(RGL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riversgold : High Grade Lithium (1.5-2.0% Li2O) at Tambourah

03/21/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX: RGL

Announcement

22 March 2022

For personal use only

High Grade Lithium (1.5-2.0% Li2O) at Tambourah

  • Initial Riversgold field visit confirmed multiple lithium-bearingpegmatite dykes within the Tambourah tenement package
  • Rock chip samples collected at Tambourah return assays up to 2.0% Li2O with values ranging between 1.5% Li2O and 2.0% Li2O
  • High Rb (up to 2017ppm) and Ta (357ppm) and Cs (785ppm) confirms highly fractionated pegmatite with the right LCT chemistry
  • Samples spread over two pegmatite dykes defining over 200m of mineralised strike- open to north and south
  • Potential 26km long mineralised corridor with only 200m evaluated to date
  • Results confirm Tambourah Project's potential to host a large lithium-caesium-tantalum system
  • Follow up reconnaissance trip to commence next week - targeting along strike extension and additional priority target areas

Figure 1: Mineralised pegmatite outcrop - dark purple hue is lepidolite mineralisation

A: Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

P:+61 (8) 6143 6747

E:info@riversgold.com.au

W:www.riversgold.com.au

For personal use only

ASX: RGL

Announcement

22 March 2022

Riversgold Limited (ASX: RGL) (Riversgold or the Company) is pleased to announce high grade assay results for lithium from all rock chip samples collected from recent surface sampling at the Company's new Tambourah Lithium Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Riversgold CEO, Julian Ford, said: "These initial rock chip results from Tambourah are highly encouraging and are only from a 200m section of what is potentially a 26km-long mineralised corridor within the tenement. We are fortunate to have access to a substantial database of modern geophysical data for the Tambourah Project and our strategy is to fast-track exploration by leveraging this knowledge base and the easy access afforded by the gazetted Marble Bar road. More material news flow is expected as the Company builds out its lithium strategy and I look forward to updating shareholders."

Figure 2: Sampling of mineralised pegmatite

Tambourah Lithium Results

Four rock chip samples were collected by Riversgold during an initial reconnaissance site visit to Tambourah in January 2022 as part of the due diligence process prior to the acquisition of EV Minerals Pty Ltd (EVM) as announced in March 20221.

1 Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL), 10 March 2022 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220310/pdf/456wg43ymyfc1x.pdf

A: Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

P:+61 (8) 6143 6747

E:info@riversgold.com.au

W:www.riversgold.com.au

For personal use only

ASX: RGL

Announcement

22 March 2022

The samples were taken from two pegmatite outcrops approximately 20m apart and mapped over a strike length of 200m close to an area where, in 2013, Altura Mining collected several rock chip samples assaying up to 1.38% Li2O. Those results were never followed up by Altura Mining or any subsequent tenement owner.

Assays results received from the samples collected by Riversgold ranged from 1.47% Li2O to 1.97% Li2O and up to 785 ppm caesium (see Table 1 and Figure 5 below for full details and locations). The consistency of grade over the long strike length confirms the Project's potential to host a large lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) system, similar to the nearby Pilgangoora (309Mt at 1.14% Li2O)2 and Wodgina (259Mt at 1.17% Li2O)3 deposits, which lie to the north of Tambourah within the Pilbara Craton as shown in Figure 4.

Figure 3: Pegmatite ridge

Table 1: Rock Chip Samples from Tambourah - January 2022

Sample #

Easting

Northing

Li2O (%)

Cs (ppm)

Ta (ppm)

Nb (ppm)

Rb (ppm)

TB001

725,942

7,596,750

1.69

329

83

55

1955

TB002

725,924

7,596,760

1.78

376

65

45

2017

TB003

725,936

7,596,692

1.47

263

54

55

1686

TB004

725,970

7,596,603

1.97

785

357

120

1971

  1. Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS), 6 September 2021 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210906/pdf/4506cwh63z75jr.pdf
  2. Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN), 23 October 2018 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20181023/pdf/43zjlqr1j8dlv2.pdf

A: Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

P:+61 (8) 6143 6747

E:info@riversgold.com.au

W:www.riversgold.com.au

ASX: RGL

Announcement

22 March 2022

For personal use only

Figure 4: Location of Pilbara Projects

The main Tambourah tenement - E45/5721 - is approximately 25km from top to bottom and 6km wide. Based on the LCT lithium exploration model, the source of the lithium is thought to be the Split Rock Supergroup Granite, shown to the left of the tenement on the righthand map in Figure 5. Based on the LCT model, the lithium-rich portion of the pegmatite is believed to occur within 6km to 10km of the granite intrusion, which means the entire greenstone portion of this tenement is prospective for LCT-rich pegmatites.

A: Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

P:+61 (8) 6143 6747

E:info@riversgold.com.au

W:www.riversgold.com.au

ASX: RGL

Announcement

22 March 2022

For personal use only

Figure 5: Maps showing location of rock chip samples and mapped pegmatites at Tambourah (left) and relative size of

area assessed during due diligence site visit (right).

Other than the Tambourah Creek and Garden Creek areas, the majority of the greenstone area within the main tenement shows exposed rocks which should make mapping the pegmatites relatively straight-forward.

As EVM has now received a heritage agreement with the approved Native Title Party, the Company expects the tenements to be granted in Q2, 2022 and will commence mapping and interpretation of the available airborne geophysical data immediately.

The onset of the cooler and dryer winter period in the Pilbara will also aid Riversgold in fast-tracking exploration activities.

A: Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

P:+61 (8) 6143 6747

E:info@riversgold.com.au

W:www.riversgold.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Riversgold Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RIVERSGOLD LIMITED
06:50pRIVERSGOLD : High Grade Lithium (1.5-2.0% Li2O) at Tambourah
PU
03/18RIVERSGOLD : Application for quotation of securities - RGL
PU
03/16Riversgold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/10Riversgold to Acquire Prospective Pilbara Lithium Projects
MT
03/10Riversgold Appoints New Executive Chairman
MT
03/10Riversgold Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 1.175 million in funding
CI
03/09RIVERSGOLD : Proposed issue of securities - RGL
PU
03/09RIVERSGOLD : Proposed Acquisition of Prospective Pilbara Lithium Projects
PU
03/09Riversgold Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/10Riversgold Jumps 17% After Securing Gold-Nickel Prospective Tenement in Western Austral..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,63 M -1,21 M -1,21 M
Net cash 2021 0,28 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart RIVERSGOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Riversgold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVERSGOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Julian Peter Ford Chief Executive Officer
David Anthony Lenigas Executive Chairman
Simon Andrew Non-Executive Director
Xavier Braud Non-Executive Director
Oonagh Jane Malone Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVERSGOLD LIMITED117.65%11
NEWMONT CORPORATION19.25%58 617
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION24.74%42 279
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED13.59%27 426
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.80%21 480
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED6.09%17 125