Riversgold : Nickel Prospective Tenement Granted to Riversgold

Nickel Prospective Tenement Granted to

Riversgold

Highlights:

Tenement granted over 109km 2 in the heart of the Company's Kurnalpi Project

in the heart of the Company's Kurnalpi Project Tenement is prospective for both gold and nickel

12km of interpreted ultramafic strike length with historical shallow drilling returning up to 3m at 0.2% Ni and 0.2% Cu at end of hole

Never followed up nickel and copper sulphide intercepts described in historical reports

Additional tenement applications within Kurnalpi Project still pending grant

Riversgold Limited (ASX: RGL, "Riversgold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that E28/3034 has now been granted following a successful negotiation of a heritage agreement with native title parties.

The newly granted tenement covers an area of 109km2 and is located central to Riversgold's tenure at the Kurnalpi Project, located 50km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia (Figure 1).

The Company has completed a comprehensive review of all available historical data which has confirmed prospectivity for both gold and nickel with previous shallow drilling returning results up to 3m at 0.2% nickel and 0.2% copper.

The regolith cover at E28/3034 is shallow with creek systems commonly exposing the underlying lithologies. The regional scale Emu Fault located on the western part of the tenement is confirmed as prospective for gold mineralisation elsewhere within the Kurnalpi Project. Significantly, outcropping and subcropping ultramafic rocks located along the eastern flank of the Emu Fault as well as on the eastern part of the tenement show strong prospectivity for magmatic nickel-copper mineralisation.

The easternmost ultramafic unit (Figure 2), despite returning lower nickel values than the one located along Emu Fault, presents a 1:1 anomalous ratio between nickel and copper with values reaching over 1500ppm Ni (0.15%) over 20m thickness and a best drill intercept of 3m at 0.2% nickel and 0.2% copper, from shallow RAB drilling completed in 2012. The high copper to nickel ratio underlines strong potential for magmatic nickel/copper sulphide mineralisation within that ultramafic sequence. This interpreted ultramafic unit covers an estimated 3km of strike length.