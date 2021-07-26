Riverside Resources : Unaudited Financials and MD&A 1st Quarter for the period ending December 31, 2020

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
NOTICE OF NON-REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51‐102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2020 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.
(An Exploration Stage Enterprise)
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at, (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,935,516
$
4,588,578
Short-term investments
1,901,213
1,463,312
Share subscription receivable
13,750
13,750
Receivables
816,055
596,452
Prepaid expenses
78,449
109,672
6,744,983
6,771,764
Equipment
234,441
232,011
Exploration and evaluation assets
5,558,127
5,217,947
$
12,537,551
$
12,221,722
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
1,402,215
$
1,635,890
Provision liability
1,053,170
990,184
2,455,385
2,626,074
Government loan
32,776
31,970
Shareholders' equity:
2,488,161
2,658,044
Capital stock
25,014,779
24,961,986
Reserves
3,578,752
3,458,788
Deficit
(16,546,405)
(16,596,443)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,997,736)
(2,260,653)
10,049,390
9,563,678
$
12,537,551
$
12,221,722
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 19)
On behalf of the Board on March 1, 2021
"Walter Henry"
Director
"Carol Ellis"
Director
Water Henry
Carol Ellis
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.
(An Exploration Stage Enterprise)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the three months ended December 31,
(Unaudited- Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
2020
2019
Expenses
Management and consulting fees
$
1,410
$
61,482
Depreciation
18,493
13,640
Director fees
9,000
9,000
Foreign exchange loss
89,699
31,825
General and administration
26,012
17,394
Interest expense
806
-
Investor relations
76,154
58,106
Professional fees
37,794
49,794
Property investigation and evaluation
2,828
1,699
Rent
20,315
19,348
Share-based payments
135,332
30,338
Finance income
(2,480)
(12,655)
Other income
(32,907)
(6,000)
Unrealized loss (gain) on short-term investments
(432,494)
(1,345,279)
Realized loss (gain) on short-term investments
-
385,114
Income for the period
50,038
686,194
Foreign exchange movements
262,917
144,035
Comprehensive income for the period
312,955
830,229
Income per share - basic and diluted
$
0.00
$
0.01
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
- basic
64,028,731
54,363,054
- diluted
72,605,175
54,363,054
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
