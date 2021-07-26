Riverside Resources : Unaudited Financials and MD&A 2nd Quarter for the period ending March 31, 2021

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
NOTICE OF NON-REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51‐102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended March 31, 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.
(An Exploration Stage Enterprise)
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at, (Unaudited- Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
March 31,
September 30,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
15
$
4,340,077
$
4,588,578
Short-term investments
5
1,221,503
1,463,312
Share subscription receivable
12
-
13,750
Receivables
6
913,237
596,452
Prepaid expenses
7
72,003
109,672
6,546,820
6,771,764
Equipment
8
273,253
232,011
Exploration and evaluation assets
9
5,672,226
5,217,947
$
12,492,299
$
12,221,722
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
10
$
668,681
$
1,635,890
Provision liability
18
1,011,064
990,184
1,679,745
2,626,074
Government loan
11
33,603
31,970
1,713,348
2,658,044
Shareholders' equity:
Capital stock
12
25,468,861
24,961,986
Reserves
12
3,610,254
3,458,788
Deficit
(15,981,512)
(16,596,443)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,318,652)
(2,260,653)
10,778,951
9,563,678
$
12,492,299
$
12,221,722
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 19)
On behalf of the Board on May 31, 2021
"Walter Henry"
Director
"Carol Ellis"
Director
Water Henry
Carol Ellis
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.
(An Exploration Stage Enterprise)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited- Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
3 Month Ended
3 Month Ended
6 Month Ended
6 Month Ended
Note
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Expenses
Management and consulting fees (recovery)
9, 13
$
(28,562)
$
67,611
$
(27,152)
$
129,093
Depreciation
8
18,618
14,076
37,111
27,716
Director fees
13
9,000
9,000
18,000
18,000
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
30,997
(144,592)
120,695
(112,767)
General and administration
23,282
74,226
49,293
91,620
Interest expense
11
826
-
1,633
-
Investor relations
13
66,185
78,919
142,339
137,025
Professional fees
36,989
197,277
74,783
247,071
Property investigation and evaluation (recovery)
(15)
602
2,813
2,301
Rent
20,316
20,316
40,631
39,664
Share-based payments
12,13
76,799
60,564
212,131
90,902
Finance income
(3,731)
(22,748)
(6,211)
(35,403)
Other income
5, 13
(30,964)
(32,557)
(63,871)
(38,557)
Unrealized loss (gain) on short-term investments
5
387,380
354,541
(45,114)
(990,738)
Realized loss (gain) on short-term investments
5
(1,172,012)
-
(1,172,012)
385,114
Net income (loss) for the period
564,892
(677,235)
614,931
8,959
Foreign exchange movements
(320,916)
(986,648)
(57,999)
(842,613)
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
243,976
(1,663,883)
556,932
(833,654)
Income (Loss) per share - basic and diluted
$
0.01
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
$
0.00
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
- basic and diluted
64,261,060
63,104,924
64,464,219
62,972,336
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
