Riverside Resources : Unaudited Financials and MD&A 2nd Quarter for the period ending March 31, 2021

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

NOTICE OF NON-REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51‐102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended March 31, 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.