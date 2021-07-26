Log in
    RRI   CA76927D1015

RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.

(RRI)
Riverside Resources : Unaudited Financials and MD&A 2nd Quarter for the period ending March 31, 2021

07/26/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.

(An Exploration Stage Enterprise)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited- Prepared by Management)

RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.

Index to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

March 31, 2021

Page

NOTICE OF NON-REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATMENTS

3

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

5

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

7

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

8-29

NOTICE OF NON-REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended March 31, 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.

(An Exploration Stage Enterprise)

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at, (Unaudited- Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

March 31,

September 30,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

15

$

4,340,077

$

4,588,578

Short-term investments

5

1,221,503

1,463,312

Share subscription receivable

12

-

13,750

Receivables

6

913,237

596,452

Prepaid expenses

7

72,003

109,672

6,546,820

6,771,764

Equipment

8

273,253

232,011

Exploration and evaluation assets

9

5,672,226

5,217,947

$

12,492,299

$

12,221,722

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10

$

668,681

$

1,635,890

Provision liability

18

1,011,064

990,184

1,679,745

2,626,074

Government loan

11

33,603

31,970

1,713,348

2,658,044

Shareholders' equity:

Capital stock

12

25,468,861

24,961,986

Reserves

12

3,610,254

3,458,788

Deficit

(15,981,512)

(16,596,443)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,318,652)

(2,260,653)

10,778,951

9,563,678

$

12,492,299

$

12,221,722

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 19)

On behalf of the Board on May 31, 2021

"Walter Henry"

Director

"Carol Ellis"

Director

Water Henry

Carol Ellis

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.

(An Exploration Stage Enterprise)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited- Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

3 Month Ended

3 Month Ended

6 Month Ended

6 Month Ended

Note

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Expenses

Management and consulting fees (recovery)

9, 13

$

(28,562)

$

67,611

$

(27,152)

$

129,093

Depreciation

8

18,618

14,076

37,111

27,716

Director fees

13

9,000

9,000

18,000

18,000

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

30,997

(144,592)

120,695

(112,767)

General and administration

23,282

74,226

49,293

91,620

Interest expense

11

826

-

1,633

-

Investor relations

13

66,185

78,919

142,339

137,025

Professional fees

36,989

197,277

74,783

247,071

Property investigation and evaluation (recovery)

(15)

602

2,813

2,301

Rent

20,316

20,316

40,631

39,664

Share-based payments

12,13

76,799

60,564

212,131

90,902

Finance income

(3,731)

(22,748)

(6,211)

(35,403)

Other income

5, 13

(30,964)

(32,557)

(63,871)

(38,557)

Unrealized loss (gain) on short-term investments

5

387,380

354,541

(45,114)

(990,738)

Realized loss (gain) on short-term investments

5

(1,172,012)

-

(1,172,012)

385,114

Net income (loss) for the period

564,892

(677,235)

614,931

8,959

Foreign exchange movements

(320,916)

(986,648)

(57,999)

(842,613)

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

243,976

(1,663,883)

556,932

(833,654)

Income (Loss) per share - basic and diluted

$

0.01

$

(0.01)

$

0.01

$

0.00

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

- basic and diluted

64,261,060

63,104,924

64,464,219

62,972,336

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Riverside Resources Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 21:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
