Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), today announced that the company will be participating in the 2024 Rule Symposium Investor Conference on July 7-11, 2024. The conference, hosted by Rick Rule, is being held at The Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton, Florida. Presentations will be recorded and available on the website and also through contacting the Company.

President and CEO, John-Mark Staude, states "Riverside has been a long standing sponsor and pleased again to join Rick Rule and his line up of investment professionals to discuss the latest trends in mineral resources and metals exploration. Riverside has had Rick Rule as a lasting strong supportive shareholder and welcomes the opportunity to meet investors in person, on-line and generally update about the coming company catalysts for Ontario, drilling with Fortuna Mining, copper discovery, rare earth elements and the royalty portfolio of Riverside."

In corporate news, Riverside has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement") with Incite Capital Markets ("Incite"). The IR Agreement is for a minimum term of six months commencing on June 27, 2024 with Incite acting as part-time investor relations, whereby Incite will be paid a fee of $7,500 per month. The IR Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Incite provides expertise in capital markets, corporate communications, and investor and media relations and does not hold any interest, directly or indirectly in Riverside or its securities.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has over $5M in cash, no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Canada and Mexico leveraging its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties and royalties. In addition to Riverside's own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

ON BEHALF OF RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.

"John-Mark Staude"



Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO

For additional information contact:

John-Mark Staude

President, CEO

Riverside Resources Inc.

info@rivres.com

Phone: (778) 327-6671

Fax: (778) 327-6675

Web: www.rivres.com

Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Riverside Resources Inc.

Phone: (778) 327-6671

TF: (877) RIV-RES1

Web: www.rivres.com

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215416