Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income PLC - London-based energy infrastructure and energy-transition credit investor - Net asset value per share at June 30 second-quarter end falls 3.8% to USD1.02 from USD1.06 at March 31. Says NAV reflects stable performance of unrealised portfolio. Says "most significant move" in second quarter was reduction in value of position in a loan made to Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC. "The company and other funds managed by RCOI's investment manager, Riverstone Investment Group LLC, are co-invested in a USD115 million loan to H&W of which RCOI's contribution is USD14.6 million," it explains.

Loan value reduced as per UK Department for Business & Trade decision to decline GBP200 million in loan funding to H&W through an export development guarantee application. Says will not participate with Riverstone Investment Group LLC to provide additional funding to H&W due to its managed wind down. Will monitor H&W investment as regards appropriate cash returns to shareholders per the wind down strategy. Is evaluating its second quarter dividend to be announced in due course.

Current share price: USD0.87, closed down 3.0% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 1.0%

