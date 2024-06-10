(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Gulf Marine Services PLC, up 4.1% at 18.95 pence, 12-month range 4.91p-24.60p. Gulf Marine, a provider of self-propelled and self-elevating support vessels for offshore oil, gas and renewable energy projects, sees shares rise. It signs second phase of four-year contract announced in March. The contract with an unnamed customer is for one of GMS's vessels operating in the Middle East. It says order backlog now totals USD431.2 million.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Petra Diamonds Ltd, down 2.3% at 41.93p, 12-month range 35.13p-77.10p. The diamond mining group concludes a five-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers, covering its South African operations. The period covers the period July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2029. Chief Executive Richard Duffy says: "We thank our partners in the NUM for their positive and constructive engagement in concluding this agreement against the backdrop of a challenging period for the industry. This allows for continued certainty on fixed labour costs at our South African operations and enables us to renew our focus on operational delivery as we continue to build further resilience in the business."

----------

Riverstone Energy Ltd, down 8.2% at 810.00p, 12-month range 510.10p-1,045.00p. Falls, after a slow start to 2024. In the year-to-date, Riverstone's stock is down 2.6%. In the last 12 months, however, shares have risen 43%.

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.