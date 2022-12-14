Advanced search
    RSE   GG00BBHXCL35

RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED

(RSE)
14 December 2022
674.00 GBX   -0.44%
12:16pRiverstone Energy : Director Appointment
PU
12/09IN BRIEF: Riverstone Credit closes USD15 million credit facility
AN
12/01TRADING UPDATES: Renalytix hails trial results; Kingswood buys JFP
AN
Riverstone Energy : Director Appointment

12/14/2022 | 12:16pm EST
LEI: 213800HAZOW1AWRSZR47

14 December 2022

RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED (the "Company" or "REL")

Director Appointment

The Company is pleased to announce that John Roche has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") as a non-executive director with immediate effect. Mr Roche will serve on the Company's Audit Committee, Management Engagement Committee and Nomination Committee. The Board intends that, in due course, Mr Roche will succeed Patrick Firth as Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr Firth will remain a director to support the orderly transition of responsibilities to Mr Roche before stepping down from the Board in December 2023.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13, Mr Roche has advised that he holds no listed directorship positions. There are no other matters which need to be disclosed in accordance with the FCA's Listing Rule 9.6.13. He is currently a non-executive director of Les Bourgs Hospice LBG and is a non-executive director of Elizabeth College, a registered Guernsey charity established under Royal Charter in 1563.

Prior to becoming a non-executive director, John Roche was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, ("PwC") in Guernsey for more than 15 years, during which time he served as managing partner of the Guernsey office for 7 years and was leader of the Capital Markets Practice for 12 years. During his time at PwC, Mr Roche specialised in providing audit and capital market transaction services to London-listed investment companies established predominantly in Guernsey, Jersey and the UK and admitted to trading on a number of markets. His accumulated experience is based on a strong focus on alternatives, specialising in private equity, secondaries, infrastructure and real estate funds and investment managers in the listed and private sectors.Mr Roche is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

Richard Hayden, Chairman, said: "We are delighted to welcome John to the Board of the Company. His wealth of relevant sector experience and expertise will help ensure the future success of the Company as it continues itsmodified investment programme to decarbonise the portfolio".

John Roche, Non-executive Independent Director, said: "I am thrilled to join the Company at such an interesting time in its development where my listed corporate reporting and private equity fund audit experience align nicely".

About Riverstone Energy Limited:

REL is a closed-ended investment company which invests in the energy industry that has since 2020 been exclusively focussed on pursuing and has committed $181 million to a global strategy across decarbonisation sectors presented by Riverstone's investment platform. REL's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol RSE. REL has 20 active investments spanning decarbonisation, oil and gas, renewable energy and power in the Continental U.S., Western Canada, Europe and Australia.

For further details, see www.RiverstoneREL.com

Neither the contents of Riverstone Energy Limited's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the websites (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Media Contacts

For Riverstone Energy Limited:

Josh Prentice

+44 20 3206 6300

Administrator and Company Secretary

Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited

Rosemary Osborne-Burns

+44 14 8174 2742

