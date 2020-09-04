Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Riverstone Energy Limited    RSE   GG00BBHXCL35

RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED

(RSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riverstone Energy : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Riverstone Energy Limited (the 'Company') has been notified that Riverstone Energy Limited Capital Partners, LP, a person closely associated ('PCA') with each of David Leuschen, Pierre Lapeyre, Jr. and Kenneth Ryan has transferred 53,576 ordinary shares in the Company to an underlying limited partner of Riverstone Energy Limited Capital Partners, LP.

The Company has also been notified that that REL Coinvestment, LP, a PCA with each of David Leuschen, Pierre Lapeyre, Jr. and Kenneth Ryan has transferred of 30,927ordinary shares in the Company to an underlying limited partner of REL Coinvestment, LP.

In both cases the underlying limited partner is not a director of the Company.

Riverstone Energy Limited Capital Partners, LP

Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Disclaimer

REL - Riverstone Energy Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 06:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
02:10aRIVERSTONE ENERGY : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08/19RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Final Results 30 June 2020 & Share Buyback Update
PU
08/19RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Interim Report for the half year to 30 June 2020
PU
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -654 M - -
Net income 2019 -660 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,21 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 285 M 285 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -4,63x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Riverstone Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,15 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Michael Hayden Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Fernand Lapeyre Non-Executive Director
David Matthew Leuschen Non-Executive Director
Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth Senior Independent Director
Peter K. Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED-23.91%285
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-23.70%6 170
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.74%3 241
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%2 491
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.15%2 218
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.48%1 976
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group