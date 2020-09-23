Riverstone Energy : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Riverstone Energy Limited (the 'Company') has been notified that Riverstone Energy Limited Capital Partners, LP, a person closely associated ('PCA') with each of David Leuschen, Pierre Lapeyre, Jr. and Kenneth Ryan has sold 53,576 ordinary shares in the Company on behalf of an underlying limited partner of Riverstone Energy Limited Capital Partners, LP.

The Company has also been notified that that REL Coinvestment, LP, a PCA with each of David Leuschen, Pierre Lapeyre, Jr. and Kenneth Ryan has sold 30,927ordinary shares in the Company on behalf of the same underlying limited partner of REL Coinvestment, LP.

In both cases, the underlying limited partner is not a director of the Company.

Riverstone Energy Limited Capital Partners, LP

Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.