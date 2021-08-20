Log in
Riverstone Energy : Transaction in Own Shares

08/20/2021 | 02:14am EDT
LEI: 213800HAZOW1AWRSZR47

20 August 2021

Riverstone Energy Limited

Transaction in Own Shares

Riverstone Energy Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase

19/08/2021

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,490

Lowest price per share:

396.89

Highest price per share:

398.00

Trading venue:

LSE

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

16,490

Weighted average price per day per trading venue:

396.91

ISIN: GG00BBHXCL35

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares:

16,490 Shares

Combined average price across trading venues

396.91

Following the above transaction, the Company has 61,480,236 ordinary shares in issue.

About Riverstone Energy Limited:

REL is a closed-ended investment company that invests exclusively in the global energy industry across all sectors. REL aims to capitalise on the opportunities presented by Riverstone's energy investment platform. REL's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol RSE. REL has 14 active investments spanning decarbonisation, oil and gas, renewable energy and power in the Continental U.S., Western Canada, Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

For further details, see www.RiverstoneREL.com

Neither the contents of Riverstone Energy Limited's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the websites (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Media Contacts

For Riverstone Energy Limited:

Josh Prentice

+44 20 3206 6300

Disclaimer

REL - Riverstone Energy Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
