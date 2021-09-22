Riverstone Energy : Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800HAZOW1AWRSZR47

22 September 2021

Riverstone Energy Limited

Transaction in Own Shares

Riverstone Energy Limited (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase 21/09/2021 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 21,562 Lowest price per share: 477.00 Highest price per share: 483.00 Trading venue: LSE Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 21,562 Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 481.13 ISIN: GG00BBHXCL35 The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares: 21,562 Shares Combined average price across trading venues 481.13 Following the above transaction, the Company has 61,052,758 ordinary shares in issue.

About Riverstone Energy Limited:

REL is a closed-ended investment company that invests exclusively in the global energy industry across all sectors. REL aims to capitalise on the opportunities presented by Riverstone's energy investment platform. REL's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol RSE. REL has 13 active investments spanning decarbonisation, oil and gas, renewable energy and power in the Continental U.S., Western Canada, Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

For further details, see www.RiverstoneREL.com

Neither the contents of Riverstone Energy Limited's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the websites (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

