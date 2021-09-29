Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Riverstone Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSE   GG00BBHXCL35

RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED

(RSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Riverstone Energy : Transaction in Own Shares

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEI: 213800HAZOW1AWRSZR47

29 September 2021

Riverstone Energy Limited

Transaction in Own Shares

Riverstone Energy Limited (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase

28/09/2021

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

100,000

Lowest price per share:

486.00

Highest price per share:

486.00

Trading venue:

LSE

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

100,000

Weighted average price per day per trading venue:

486.00

ISIN: GG00BBHXCL35

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares:

100,000 Shares

Combined average price across trading venues

486.00

Following the above transaction, the Company has 60,500,345 ordinary shares in issue.

About Riverstone Energy Limited:

REL is a closed-ended investment company that invests exclusively in the global energy industry across all sectors. REL aims to capitalise on the opportunities presented by Riverstone's energy investment platform. REL's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol RSE. REL has 13 active investments spanning decarbonisation, oil and gas, renewable energy and power in the Continental U.S., Western Canada, Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

For further details, see www.RiverstoneREL.com

Neither the contents of Riverstone Energy Limited's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the websites (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Media Contacts

For Riverstone Energy Limited:

Josh Prentice

+44 20 3206 6300

Disclaimer

REL - Riverstone Energy Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
02:12aRIVERSTONE ENERGY : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/28RIVERSTONE : Goldman's Petershill Partners slides after being valued at $5.5 billion in IP..
RE
09/27RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/24Toronto Stocks Slip; Transcontinental Inc. Appoints Peter Brues President, CEO
DJ
09/24PIPESTONE ENERGY : Largest Shareholder Being Dissolved; Held Shares Distributed Among Limi..
MT
09/24RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/22RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/20RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/17RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/15RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -316 M - -
Net income 2020 -319 M - -
Net cash 2020 8,81 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 397 M 397 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Riverstone Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,84 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Richard Michael Hayden Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth Senior Independent Director
Peter K. Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Whittet Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED62.96%397
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.53%77 208
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.1.09%66 813
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-18.38%57 662
NASDAQ, INC.43.86%32 735
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.32%30 515