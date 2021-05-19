Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Riverstone Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSE   GG00BBHXCL35

RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED

(RSE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/18 11:35:15 am
315 GBX   -1.10%
02:14aRIVERSTONE ENERGY  : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
05/12RIVERSTONE ENERGY  : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
05/11RIVERSTONE  : Books Higher Profit, Revenue in Q1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Riverstone Energy : Transaction in Own Shares

05/19/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEI: 213800HAZOW1AWRSZR47

19 May 2021

Riverstone Energy Limited

Transaction in Own Shares

Riverstone Energy Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:

18/05/21

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

Lowest price per share:

316.00

Highest price per share:

320.00

Trading venue:

LSE

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

50,000

Weighted average price per day per trading venue:

318.60

ISIN: GG00BBHXCL35

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares:

50,000 Shares

Combined average price across trading venues

318.60

Following the above transaction, the Company has 62,557,534 ordinary shares in issue.

About Riverstone Energy Limited:

REL is a closed-ended investment company that invests exclusively in the global energy industry across all sectors. REL aims to capitalise on the opportunities presented by Riverstone's energy investment platform. REL's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol RSE. REL has 13 active investments spanning decarbonisation, oil and gas, renewable energy and power in the Continental U.S., Western Canada, Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

For further details, see www.RiverstoneREL.com

Neither the contents of Riverstone Energy Limited's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the websites (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Media Contacts

For Riverstone Energy Limited:

Jingcai Zhu

Natasha Fowlie

+44 20 3206 6300

Disclaimer

REL - Riverstone Energy Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
02:14aRIVERSTONE ENERGY  : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
05/12RIVERSTONE ENERGY  : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
05/11RIVERSTONE  : Books Higher Profit, Revenue in Q1
MT
05/11RIVERSTONE ENERGY  : ??20 million Share Buyback Programme
PU
04/15FAIRFAX FINANCIAL  : Expects Q1 GWP to be 17% Higher YoY, US$5.5 Billion
MT
03/18RIVERSTONE ENERGY  : DCRC Investment - Small Related Party Transaction
PU
03/12EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH LIMITED : Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCO..
DJ
03/02INSIGHT : How private equity squeezes cash from the dying U.S. coal industry
RE
02/24RIVERSTONE ENERGY  : Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
PU
02/24RIVERSTONE ENERGY  : Annual Report and Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -316 M - -
Net income 2020 -319 M - -
Net cash 2020 8,81 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 280 M 280 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Riverstone Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,15 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Michael Hayden Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth Senior Independent Director
Peter K. Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Whittet Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED6.06%280
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.87%74 035
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.93%62 332
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-19.52%57 275
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.22%31 263
NASDAQ, INC.22.00%26 573