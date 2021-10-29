LEI: 213800HAZOW1AWRSZR47
29 October 2021
Riverstone Energy Limited
Transaction in Own Shares
Riverstone Energy Limited (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.
Ordinary Shares:
Date of purchase
28/10/2021
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
4,882
Lowest price per share:
493.00
Highest price per share:
493.00
Trading venue:
LSE
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:
4,882
Weighted average price per day per trading venue:
493.00
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
820,000
Lowest price per share:
493.00
Highest price per share:
493.00
Trading venue:
JPSI
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:
820,000
Weighted average price per day per trading venue:
493.00
ISIN: GG00BBHXCL35
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares:
824,882 Shares
Combined average price across trading venues
493.00
Following the above transaction, the Company has 59,291,642 ordinary shares in issue.
About Riverstone Energy Limited:
REL is a closed-ended investment company that invests exclusively in the global energy industry across all sectors. REL aims to capitalise on the opportunities presented by Riverstone's energy investment platform. REL's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol RSE. REL has 13 active investments spanning decarbonisation, oil and gas, renewable energy and power in the Continental U.S., Western Canada, Gulf of Mexico and Europe.
For further details, see www.RiverstoneREL.com
Media Contacts
For Riverstone Energy Limited:
Josh Prentice
+44 20 3206 6300
Disclaimer
