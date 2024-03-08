RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200510666D)

(Incorporated In the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of Riverstone Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be closed from 5.00 p.m. on 18 March 2024 (the "Record Date") for the preparation of dividend warrants for the special interim tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 5.00 sen (RM) per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 (the "Proposed Special Interim Dividend").

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. of 1 Harbourfront Avenue, #14-07 Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632 up to

5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be registered to determine members' entitlements to the Proposed

Special Interim Dividend. Members whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares as at 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be entitled to the Proposed Interim Dividend.

Payment of the Proposed Special Interim Dividend will be made on 5 April 2024.

By Order of the Board

Wong Teek Son

Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer

8 March 2024