Replace - Bonus Issue/ Capitalisation Issue :: Mandatory

The Company is considering the Proposed Bonus Issue to increase the issued share capital base of the Company and to reward and give due recognition to shareholders for their loyalty and continuing support for the Company. The Proposed Bonus Issue, if carried out, will also increase the accessibility of investing in the Company to more investors, thereby encouraging trading liquidity and greater participation by investors and broadening the shareholder base of the Company.

The Bonus Shares will be allotted and issued as fully paid at nil consideration to entitled shareholders of the Company without capitalisation of the Company's reserves. The Bonus

The Bonus Shares will be issued to shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members or who have shares entered against their names in the Depository Register as at the Books Closure Date. Notice of the Books Closure Date of the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be given at a later date, after necessary approval has been obtained from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading

Based on the issued and paid up share capital of the Company comprising 742,452,050 Shares (including treasury shares) as at the date of this announcement, 742,452,050 Bonus Shares will be issued pursuant to the Proposed Bonus Issue (assuming there is no change in the number of issued Shares from the date of this announcement up to the Books Closure Date). The actual number of Bonus Shares to be issued by the Company will depend on the total issued share capital of the Company as at the Books Closure Date.

A circular setting out details of the Proposed Bonus Issue and the notice convening the EGM will be despatched to Shareholders in due course. The Company will also be making an application to the

the approval of Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at an extraordinary general meeting (the "

8. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Shareholders and potential investors should note that the Proposed Bonus Issue is subject to, inter alia, the necessary approvals being obtained by the Company, and are therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing or trading in the Shares. Shareholders and potential investors should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

18 August 2020

3