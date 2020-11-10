Riverstone : 3q2020 Corporate Presentation

This presentation may contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these presentation and the information contain therein, which are based on current view of management on future events.
Without prejudice to or derogating from the generality of the foregoing, no representation or assurance is given by Riverstone that this presentation contain all information that an investor may require. To the extent permitted by applicable law, Riverstone or its related persons (and their respective directors, associates, connected persons and/or employees) shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any consequences (including but not limited to any direct, indirect or consequential losses, loss of profits and damages) arising from the reliance or use of the information contain in this presentation.
Investors are advised to make their own independent evaluation from this presentation, consider their own individual investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs and consult their own professional and financial advisers as the legal, business, financial, tax and other aspects as investors may regard as relevant.
2
Group
Financial
Highlights for
3Q2020Outlook
3
Results Overview
Quarterly & YOY Comparison
3Q2019
2Q2020
3Q2020
(RM '000)
(RM '000)
(RM '000)
Revenue
251,256
347,299
482,341
Gross Profit
51,390
130,596
251,631
Profit Before Tax
41,750
117,237
232,448
Net Profit
35,611
90,925
178,629
As at 30 September
As at 31 December
2020
2019
Cash & Cash Eq
427,337
130,409
(RM '000)
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Riverstone Holdings Limited published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 09:40:08 UTC