REPORT OUTLINE
- Business Overview
- Key Milestones
- Group Structure
- Financial Highlights
- Investment Merits
- ESG Presentation
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Manufacturing
- High Tech Cleanroom Gloves
- Premium Healthcare Gloves
- Cleanroom Consumables
KEY MILESTONES
Established to provide glove
Eco Medi Glove S/B, a subsidiary launched a
chlorination, laundry and
Successfully listed on the
five-year expansion plan to bring total
packaging services to glove
Mainboard of Singapore
production capacity to 8.6 billion (later revised
manufacturers in Malaysia
Exchange (SGX:AP4)
in 2017 to 9.0 billion) by the end of FY2018
1 9 8 9
1 9 9 4
2 0 0 6
2 0 0 9
2 0 1 3
2 02 0/2 1
Pioneered the manufacture of
Diversified into production of
Launched phase 6 expansion
plan to add another 1.5
nitrile cleanroom gloves in
premium healthcare gloves
billion pieces to 10.5 billion
Malaysia
pieces in total annual
production capacity
