RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED    AP4   SG1U22933048

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AP4)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 09/25
3.53 SGD   +1.15%
09/25 RIVERSTONE : Corporate Presentation 2020
09/18 RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
09/17 Energy buyout firm Riverstone preparing cleantech SPAC IPO -sources
Riverstone : Corporate Presentation 2020

09/25/2020

Riverstone Holdings Limited

Corporate Presentation 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these presentation and the information contain therein, which are based on current view of management on future events.

Without prejudice to or derogating from the generality of the foregoing, no representation or assurance is given by Riverstone that this presentation contain all information that an investor may require. To the extent permitted by applicable law, Riverstone or its related persons (and their respective directors, associates, connected persons and/or employees) shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any consequences (including but not limited to any direct, indirect or consequential losses, loss of profits and damages) arising from the reliance or use of the information contain in this presentation.

Investors are advised to make their own independent evaluation from this presentation, consider their own individual investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs and consult their own professional and financial advisers as the legal, business, financial, tax and other aspects as investors may regard as relevant.

Financial

OverviewProductHighlights Investment

Merits

Segments

Key Milestones

Established to provide glove chlorination, laundry and packaging services to glove manufacturers in Malaysia

1989

Pioneered the manufacture of nitrile cleanroom gloves in Malaysia

1994

1991

2006

Incorporated

Successfully

Riverstone

listed on the

Resources Sdn

Mainboard of

Bhd to

Singapore

manufacture

Exchange

cleanroom

(SGX:AP4)

gloves

Diversified into

production of

premium

healthcare

gloves

2009

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Riverstone Holdings Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 03:34:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 518 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2020 144 M 104 M 104 M
Net cash 2020 74,5 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 1,84%
Capitalization 2 616 M 1 898 M 1 900 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,91x
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 33,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Teek Son Wong Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Keong Lee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Wang Thing Tan Chief Financial Officer
Shing Tung Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Weng Keong Low Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED281.62%1 878
COLOPLAST A/S18.54%32 610
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.461.70%16 678
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-10.79%15 328
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS210.22%13 100
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED63.17%9 161
