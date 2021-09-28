Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Riverstone Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AP4   SG1U22933048

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AP4)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Riverstone : Goldman's Petershill Partners slides after being valued at $5.5 billion in IPO

09/28/2021 | 07:46am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Goldman Sachs' Petershill Partners fell on Tuesday, as the firm which invests in alternative investment managers sold 1.2 billion pounds ($1.64 billion) of stock in an initial public offering.

The company, which takes minority stakes in private equity, venture capital and hedge funds, was valued at 4 billion pounds. It plans to use the proceeds to make more investments.

Petershill set its IPO price at 350 pence per share. Trading started flat but then fell in late morning trade to be down around 3% at 1106 GMT.

Naguib Kheraj, Petershill's chairman, said the listing would give "public market investors a unique opportunity to gain diversified access to the rapidly growing alternative investment industry".

Petershill currently holds stakes in firms including Accel-KKR, Caxton Associates, Clearlake and Riverstone Holdings.

Private equity funds have soared in value over the past year as money pours in from investors looking for higher returns when interest rates are so low.

Petershill had earlier set a range for its listing of between 320 and 380 pence.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

(Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 1 051 M 775 M 775 M
Net income 2021 472 M 348 M 348 M
Net cash 2021 444 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,85x
Yield 2021 15,5%
Capitalization 1 341 M 991 M 989 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Riverstone Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,91 SGD
Average target price 1,36 SGD
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teek Son Wong Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wang Thing Tan Chief Financial Officer
Wai Keong Lee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Weng Keong Low Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chye Soon Fam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.47%991
COLOPLAST A/S12.90%35 119
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-5.92%18 122
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-22.60%7 878
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-56.37%5 104
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-46.79%5 076