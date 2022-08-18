Westrock Coffee Schedules Closing of Merger with Riverview and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
08/18/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Closing of Merger with Riverview Scheduled On or About August 26, 2022
Grows Net Sales by 31% Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021
Shrinks Net Loss by 4% Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021
Grows Adjusted EBITDA by 19% Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021
Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC ("Westrock Coffee" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:
Consolidated net sales were $223.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $52.3 million, or 31%, from the second quarter of 2021.
Net loss was $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 4%.
Adjusted EBITDA was $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.1 million, or 19%, from the second quarter of 2021.
Scott T. Ford, CEO and Co-founder, stated, "In the second quarter, we continued to see year-over-year growth in our single serve cup and extract product lines which reinforces the mix shift we are seeing across our industry and allowed us to achieve first half 2022 Adjusted EBITDA growth of 27%, compared to the first half of 2021. The combination of our traditional seasonality trends which are back half of the year weighted, and the back half of the year ramp in our Adjusted EBITDA due to the startup of significant new single serve cup volume that came online in June, sets us up for a strong 2022.”
Mr. Ford continued, “Like our customers, our results are not immune from the recent inflationary pressures experienced across the country, so we are pleased to see gasoline prices beginning to normalize. Overall, we remain very well-positioned to meet our customers’ expanding product needs in both the short and long term which should enable us to deliver corresponding strong financial results over time."
Quarterly Results
Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased 31% to $223.4 million, compared to $171.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $5.8 million, compared to a net loss of $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $13.3 million, representing Adjusted EBITDA growth of 19% when compared to the prior year second quarter.
Westrock Coffee's Beverage Solutions segment contributed $170.9 million of net sales and $12.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $134.4 million and $10.3 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. This represents year-over-year net sales growth of 27%, driven by a 57% increase in single serve cup and a 20% increase in flavors, extracts and ingredients volumes, and year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth of 21%.
Net sales in the Company’s Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (“SS&T”) segment, net of intersegment revenues, grew to $52.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $36.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, driven by a 53% increase in average green coffee prices during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021. Westrock Coffee's SS&T segment contributed $0.8 million and $0.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Transaction update
As previously reported, Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RVAC) (“Riverview”) has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders on August 25, 2022 to approve its previously announced business combination with Westrock Coffee. Subject to the receipt of Riverview stockholder approval and the satisfaction of the other closing conditions described in the transaction agreement between Riverview and Westrock Coffee, the Company expects to complete the merger with Riverview on or about August 26, 2022 and expects that shares of common stock will begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “WEST” on August 29, 2022.
About Westrock Coffee
Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries.
About Riverview Acquisition Corporation
Riverview Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Management is led by Chief Executive Officer R. Brad Martin, President Charles K. Slatery, and Chief Financial Officer Will Thompson.
Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Thousands, except unit values)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,343
$
19,344
Restricted cash
3,842
3,526
Accounts receivable, net
96,001
85,795
Inventories
155,323
109,166
Derivative assets
15,692
13,765
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,894
6,410
Total current assets
294,095
238,006
Property, plant and equipment, net
131,802
127,613
Goodwill
97,053
97,053
Intangible assets, net
122,565
125,914
Other long-term assets
15,931
4,434
Total Assets
$
661,446
$
593,020
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE UNITS, AND UNITHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
8,157
$
8,735
Short-term debt
67,871
4,510
Short-term related party debt
—
34,199
Accounts payable
117,871
80,405
Derivative liabilities
7,583
14,021
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
29,842
26,370
Total current liabilities
231,324
168,240
Long-term debt, net
297,044
277,064
Subordinated related party debt
13,300
13,300
Deferred income taxes
20,132
25,515
Other long-term liabilities
11,589
3,028
Total liabilities
573,389
487,147
Commitments and contingencies
Series A Redeemable Common Equivalent Preferred Units: $0 par value, 222,150,000 units authorized, issued and outstanding
277,762
264,729
Series B Redeemable Common Equivalent Preferred Units: $0 par value, 17,000,000 units authorized, issued and outstanding
17,991
17,142
Unitholders' Deficit
Common Units: $0 par value 375,420,213 units authorized; 332,209,476 units and 329,042,787 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
—
—
Additional paid-in-capital
60,975
60,973
Accumulated deficit
(276,196
)
(251,725
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,724
12,018
Total unitholders' deficit attributable to Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC
(210,497
)
(178,734
)
Noncontrolling interest
2,801
2,736
Total unitholders' deficit
(207,696
)
(175,998
)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Units and Unitholders' Deficit
$
661,446
$
593,020
Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Thousands, except per unit data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales
$
223,413
$
171,144
$
409,841
$
326,475
Costs of sales
184,515
136,791
332,512
258,987
Gross Profit
38,898
34,353
77,329
67,488
Selling, general and administrative expense
35,048
31,819
70,109
63,506
Acquisition, restructuring and integration expense
2,304
926
4,787
1,943
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
184
(25
)
289
243
Total operating expenses
37,536
32,720
75,185
65,692
Income from operations
1,362
1,633
2,144
1,796
Other (income) expense, net
(133
)
(58
)
(1,110
)
(238
)
Interest expense
8,813
8,261
16,861
15,669
Loss before income taxes
(7,318
)
(6,570
)
(13,607
)
(13,635
)
Income tax benefit
(1,499
)
(502
)
(3,083
)
(1,443
)
Net Loss
(5,819
)
(6,068
)
(10,524
)
(12,192
)
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
(106
)
26
65
336
Net loss attributable to unitholders
(5,713
)
(6,094
)
(10,589
)
(12,528
)
Accumulating preferred dividends
(7,145
)
(6,109
)
(13,882
)
(11,848
)
Net loss attributable to common unitholders
$
(12,858
)
$
(12,203
)
$
(24,471
)
$
(24,376
)
Loss per common unit:
Basic
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.07
)
Diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.07
)
Weighted-average number of units outstanding
Basic
332,209
329,043
331,195
328,062
Diluted
332,209
329,043
331,195
328,062
Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Thousands)
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(10,524
)
$
(12,192
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,966
12,314
Equity-based compensation
479
612
Paid-in-Kind interest added to debt principal
294
991
Allowance for credit losses
922
100
Amortization of deferred financing fees included in interest expense
1,046
903
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
289
243
Mark-to-market adjustments
250
(1,975
)
Foreign currency transactions
91
48
Change in deferred income taxes
(3,083
)
(1,454
)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(11,137
)
(5,017
)
Inventories
(53,663
)
(7,564
)
Derivative assets and liabilities
(10,743
)
4,289
Prepaid expense and other assets
(14,257
)
(2,000
)
Accounts payable
37,278
9,463
Accrued liabilities and other
3,818
457
Net cash used in operating activities
(46,974
)
(782
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment
(15,163
)
(8,556
)
Additions to intangible assets
(48
)
(253
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
2,248
1,354
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,963
)
(7,455
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on debt
(51,665
)
(46,453
)
Proceeds from debt
107,423
54,888
Payment of debt issuance costs
—
(597
)
Net unit settlement
(477
)
(162
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
55,281
7,676
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(29
)
112
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(4,685
)
(449
)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
22,870
18,652
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
18,185
$
18,203
Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss
$
(5,819
)
$
(6,068
)
$
(10,524
)
$
(12,192
)
Interest expense
8,813
8,261
16,861
15,669
Income tax benefit
(1,499
)
(502
)
(3,083
)
(1,443
)
Depreciation and amortization
5,952
6,071
11,966
12,314
EBITDA
7,447
7,762
15,220
14,348
Acquisition, restructuring and integration expense
2,304
926
4,787
1,943
Management and consulting fees
866
1,595
2,201
3,200
Equity-based compensation
308
306
479
612
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
184
(25
)
289
243
Mark-to-market adjustments
1,395
(2
)
250
(1,975
)
Other, net
789
621
1,461
1,121
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,293
$
11,183
$
24,687
$
19,492
Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC
Reconciliation of Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales
Beverage Solutions
$
170,865
$
134,405
$
319,226
$
261,668
Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability1
52,548
36,739
90,615
64,807
Total of Reportable Segments
$
223,413
$
171,144
$
409,841
$
326,475
Adjusted EBITDA
Beverage Solutions
$
12,471
$
10,330
$
22,891
$
18,462
Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability
822
853
1,796
1,030
Total of Reportable Segments
$
13,293
$
11,183
$
24,687
$
19,492
1 - Net of intersegment revenues
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We refer to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in our analysis of our results of operations, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). While we believe that net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure, we also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance as they contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company’s future operating performance and comparisons to the Company's past operating performance. Additionally, we use these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the performance of our segments, to make operational and financial decisions and in our budgeting and planning process. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate the Company’s operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.
We define “EBITDA” as net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before equity-based compensation expense and the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, including management services and consulting agreements entered into in connection with the acquisition of S&D Coffee, Inc., impairment charges, non-cash mark-to-market adjustments, certain costs specifically excluded from the calculation of EBITDA under our material debt agreements, the write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, gains or losses on dispositions, and other similar or infrequent items (although we may not have had such charges in the periods presented). We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures to net (loss) income because they provide additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an unleveraged basis. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated similar to defined terms in our material debt agreements used to determine compliance with specific financial covenants.
Since EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be viewed in addition to, and not be considered as alternatives for, net (loss) income determined in accordance with GAAP. Further, our computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies that define EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.